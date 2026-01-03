Why Sunday vs. KC Will be Crucial for Carroll, Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders' season is coming to an end after weeks of disappointment. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero analyzed the coaching positions expected to open this offseason for non-playoff teams. At 2-14, the Raiders are on that list. Las Vegas is on a 10-game losing streak.

Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs could spell the end for Carroll in Las Vegas.

Carroll's Chances

"Signs are pointing toward another reset in Las Vegas, where Pete Carroll’s status is very much in doubt. It would be, at this point, a major surprise if Carroll returns for a second season," Rapoport and Pelissero said.

"Owner Mark Davis has the final call. He has not communicated any decision and often takes a day or two after the season before making changes. But after a monumentally disappointing season -- one in which the Raiders have fired two coordinators, lost 14 of their last 15 games, and worn out the patience of team leader Maxx Crosby﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿.

"It’s hard to imagine Davis staying status quo. So while Carroll, 74, has been fighting for another year, the feeling within the league and within the building is Davis will go in another direction."

Following what may be the last practice Carroll leads as a head coach in the National Football League, Carroll explained that he still has a passion for coaching the game. The Raiders' issues are not all Carroll's fault. Most of the Raiders' issues were there long before Carroll arrived in Las Vegas.

However, part of being a head coach is shouldering blame for things that are not always your fault. Carroll has been around the league for decades and surely understands this, as it is the nature of the NFL. Sunday's game against the Chiefs could mark the end of Carroll's legendary coaching career.

"I love coaching. I love being on the field. I love the strategy part of it, all the plan and all that. There's been a lot of games, a lot of preparations. That still draws me in the curiosity of how you can make the next right call or the right move with personnel or the right decision in the film room, those are still really intriguing to me. I'm basically pretty curious, and I keep looking for something better in all ways we're doing things, and that really generates the feeling of why I love this game," Carroll said.

