Pete Carroll Speaks His Peace Ahead of Raiders' Season Finale

The Las Vegas Raiders' season started with unexpected turns, which continued throughout the season. Las Vegas started the season by abruptly moving on from Christian Wilkins. They finished the season by abruptly ending the seasons of Brock Bowers, Maxx Crosby, and others.

The Raiders ' season has circled the drain for most of the season, with few positives worth speaking of. The primary positive comes from the Raiders securing a top pick in the NFL Draft. This should lead to the Raiders securing their quarterback of the future or additional picks to lean on moving forward.

Carroll's Goal

Following what could be his last practice as a head coach in the National Football League, Carroll explained a Raiders win over the Chiefs would impact him. After losing 14 of their last 15 games, Carroll would love to beat the Chiefs on Sunday, even if it would be costly for the Raiders.

"There's nothing more important in the world than to win a game in this division. Hasn't happened for a while. So, if we could get that done that would make it just a little sweeter. I'd love to have a locker room where we can have a blast, and we'll see if we can do that," Carroll said

Carroll arrived in Las Vegas with a legacy that was already built and solidified. Nothing that happened during the Raiders' 2025 season will change that. Las Vegas limps into the offseason, and could do so with the top pick in the NFL Draft with a loss on Sunday.

Many believe Carroll will be among the casualties of Las Vegas' subpar season. Still, as the oldest coach in NFL history, Carroll made it clear how much he enjoys coaching, even after so many years in the profession. This season has not taken away Carroll's zest for coaching.

"I love coaching. I love being on the field. I love the strategy part of it, all the plan and all that. There's been a lot of games, a lot of preparations and all that, that still draws me in the curiosity of how you can make the next right call or the right move with personnel or the right decision in the film room, those are still really intriguing to me.

I'm basically pretty curious, and I keep looking for something better in all ways we're doing things, and that really generates the feeling of why I love this game," Carroll said.

