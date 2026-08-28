Surprise Standouts From Raiders Training Camp and Preseason

The Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night marked their third preseason game as well as the end of their training camp practices. Las Vegas' offseason was filled with roster and coaching staff moves they spent training camp and the preseason meshing together.

Those changes have quickly led to tangible improvements. Although each of the many changes that were made appears to have worked in Las Vegas' favor, implementing those changes on the field and doing so quickly is much more challenging than it may appear.

Roster Climb

The Raiders added multiple waves of talent this offseason, both veterans and rookies. In just one offseason, Las Vegas' front office significantly improved the roster, but it still has a way to go. The progression they have made and still need to make has led to several players standing out.

Over the past few months, Las Vegas' coaching staff has used offseason programs, training camp, and now three preseason games to assess the talent on a largely rebuilt roster.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers president of football operations John Lynch (left) chats with Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Competition Galore

The Raiders will soon trim their roster down to 53 players. Of those players, most of the more established guys did what they were expected to do throughout training camp and the preseason and are all but set roster-wise.

Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko explained how competition has ruled Las Vegas' training camp and the decisions the coaching staff will make on cutdown day.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Nick Zakelj (63) blocks Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jahfari Harvey (91) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We're always competing. We're trying to find the best player at every position, and I don't think from the top on down, I think we're always evaluating to get the best player on the field. So, I don't think there's anybody that should get comfortable,” Janocko said.

“Ourselves, as a coaching staff, we're constantly trying to get better ourselves, and we're evaluating ourselves all the time. And then we look around, and that's the same in every position. So, I think Klint [Kubiak] said it best: we don't want anybody to get comfortable."

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during warmups before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are undoubtedly Raiders players not on this list who unexpectedly stood out over the past few months. Here are a few.

DB Treydan Stukes

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that the Raiders' coaching staff has big plans for Stukes this season. They desperately needed to add young talent at safety and found a safety with first-round talent in Stukes in the second round. They already maximized value just by adding Stukes to the roster when they did.

However, through camp, the rookie is now pushing for a starting role in Rob Leonard's defense. Everyone knew Stukes was a big part of Las Vegas' plans for the future. No one could have seen him pushing this hard for a starting spot this soon. Stukes' quick ascension has been a pleasant surprise.

OL Spencer Burford

Burford came into the Raiders' camp and quickly established himself as a quality option between one of the league's best offensive tackles and one of the league's best centers. So far, Burford has done his job well and dependably. Both of which have been hard for Las Vegas' guards in recent seasons.

Burford is not perfect, but for the first time in several seasons, the Raiders' left guard position is not a glaring weakness along the offensive line. Las Vegas went from questions at the starting left guard position entering the offseason to having no questions about it weeks before the first game.

WR Malik Benson

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) lines up before the snap during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being drafted in the sixth round, Benson was far from a lock to make the roster. Look at what happened to the Raiders' sixth-round pick last season. If anything, Benson was expected to earn a spot via special teams more than on offense.

Yet, through camp, Benson has actually shown more potential as a receiver than a return man, and Las Vegas needs dependable pass catchers more than it needs return men. Benson needs additional work, but the fact that he appears to be a receiver the Raiders will utilize this season is a surprise.

DE Patrick Johnson

Johnson has repeatedly done his job throughout Las Vegas' preseason games. However, it must be noted that Johnson had a solid camp as well. His production in Las Vegas' three preseason games was just an extension of how well he had been playing in camp.

CB Hezekiah Masses

Masses may be a surprise for some, but the rookie was always a player the Raiders were going to depend on heavily. The fact that he has had the camp and preseason he has had is not a surprise.

They just needed to figure out how much impact he would have. The fact that they will unquestionably need the rookie and need him to play well as soon as Week 1 is a surprise.