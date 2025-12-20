The Raiders' Defense Is Focused on 1 Thing

The Las Vegas Raiders ' defense has been one of the few bright spots in what has been a lost season. However, the unit has had a few shaky performances over the past three weeks. Las Vegas' defense has been left on the field for extended period this season.

Las Vegas' defense has spent a significant amount of time on the field, partly because of the Raiders' struggles on offense and partly because of their own doing. Regardless, it has finally caught up to them. The Raiders hope their defense returns to form against a formidable Houston Texans team.

Raiders' Focus

The Raiders are three games away from the end of the regular season. It will be a much-needed break for Las Vegas to reset after another failed season. Las Vegas will have plenty of roster-related issues to focus on this offseason, as there must be moves made in response to what happened this season.

Las Vegas has hired a new head coach each of the past two offseasons and could do so again this offseason. Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham has seen each of those regimes. However, he is only focused on the Houston Texans this week and the Raiders' final two games after that.

"I don't want to judge it against the previous regimes. Just dealing with today, really, just to be honest with you, the opportunity ahead of us with Houston,” Graham said.

“So again, okay, the season hasn't gone like we wanted, but we've got a great matchup. I'm excited about that. I don't know if that's what people want to hear or what they expect, but as a competitor, I'm looking forward to going against Houston.

The Raiders' season has been defined by subpar performances across the board, from the coaching staff down. However, Las Vegas' defense has played well more times than not this season. They will need the best version of themselves on Sunday against Houston.

Graham praised the Texans' solid roster. He knows Sunday will be a test for the Raiders on both sides of the ball. Still, the Raiders will go as far as their defense takes them.

“They've got the top defense in the league, and they play their butts off. Our guys are tough, and they want to play hard, and they want to measure themselves up against that defense, no different than when we played Denver or whatever," Graham said.

"So, I'm excited about the opportunity. So, to compare regimes, I can't, I'm not there. It's about today. I mean, it's about today. It's about today for me, and it's about today for our guys, too."

