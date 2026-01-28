Ignore the Noise: Raider Nation Has No Reason to Panic About the Coaching Search

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders stand among the world's professional sports teams around the planet as an elite leader.

While certainly not experiencing the success over the last 20+ years one would expect from a franchise of that caliber, it doesn’t make it any less true.

The Las Vegas Raiders' John Spytek, Mark Davis, and Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Step Away From the Panic Button

This fan base is enormous and global. Anything involving the Silver and Black attracts intense scrutiny and attention.

In and of itself, that is not a reason for panic.

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

While the doomsayers are screaming at all the “alleged” coaches the Raiders have missed out on, the reality is that the Tom Brady-led Silver and Black are on course, showing discipline, and aren’t panicking at all.

Klint Kubiak

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during the warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

We presented to you the name Klint Kubiak, prior to the firing of Pete Carroll as option one should they move on. The day we broke the story of the Raiders moving on from Carroll, we still told you he was number one.

He remains that today.

As of late yesterday, Kubiak had yet to plan his second interview with the Raiders. We said yesterday that if they couldn’t get one scheduled, Davis Webb would then become the leader, but it wasn’t over.

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator Davis Webb before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Early this morning, a source close to the situation informed us that Kubiak had indeed is planning a second interview with the Silver and Black.

The Raiders' original No. 1 option not only remains viable, but his performance has cemented his position as the paradigm for what they want and are looking for.

If, after a second interview, the Raiders still feel this way, then the Raider Nation will be looking at the earliest a post-Super Bowl announcement, presumably February 9, 2026, at the earliest.

Either way, Kubiak, along with all of the other viable candidates, already has their staff in mind and has most certainly spoken to them. This doesn't mean Kubiak will be the next coach; it simply means there's no panic.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the Heisman Trophy with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, during the Indiana Football College Football Playoff National Championship celebration and parade at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Draft

With Fernando Mendoza clearly locked in as the Raiders' choice, unless someone is willing to be beyond stupid, even reckless in their offer, the new coach isn’t needed on the property to handle that.

General Manager John Spytek did a masterful job of hiring Brandon Yeargan to help him with scouting, and the future star and his amazing staff are giving Spytek all the tremendous information he needs for a successful NFL Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders superstar talent evaluator Brandon Yeargan | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Free Agency

Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady are already well down the road on evaluating their key free agents to retain and who may hit the market to upgrade.

While the new coach and his staff will certainly help with evaluations once they are on site, at this point in the process, the new coach isn’t needed on site to handle them.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers a calm look at the reality of the Raiders' situation, the coaching search, why panic isn’t even warranted, free agency, the NFL Draft, and more.

Additionally, we go into great detail on the pros and cons of the Raiders' job, and the true state of the process and its current status.

Watch the Entire Podcast Below:

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the coaching search.