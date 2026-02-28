Raiders Target Mendoza's Measurements Released at Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders are counting down the days until they can select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.



Mendoza led the Hoosiers to their first-ever national championship, winning the Heisman Trophy along the way. The Raiders had a brutal season, finishing with the league’s worst record and the top pick.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Raider Nation is somewhat grateful for how poorly last season went, as it landed them a new head coach and a chance at a franchise quarterback. Mendoza has the size and football IQ to be a high-level starter in the NFL.

In fact, the Raiders are now learning more about Mendoza’s official measurements, which have been released at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Fernando Mendoza (QB, Indiana)



Height: 6'5"

Weight: 225

Arm Length: 31 7/8"

Hand Size: 9 1/2" — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) February 28, 2026

Much is made about players’ size, especially at quarterback. However, Mendoza has the height, weight, and build to withstand the physicality of the NFL, as evidenced by his official measurements.

His hand size is not that of Ryan Fitzpatrick, but he has never shown a problem with catching snaps or delivering accurate passes.

Mendoza’s height and weight are elite, and he should have no issue with taking hits, which he might do behind the Raiders’ offensive line, which will undergo a new scheme, and players may make mistakes and allow free rushers.

Size is not everything, as Geno Smith is a well-built quarterback, but he struggled with turnovers last season. Mendoza did not turn the ball over much at all last season, throwing only six interceptions to 41 touchdowns.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Raiders can improve the offensive line, Mendoza should be able to sit back in the pocket and slice up defenses with his high-level processing and accurate arm. Las Vegas needs a quarterback who can establish a floor, and Mendoza has the potential to do that.

There will be no drama with this top pick. The Raiders will select Mendoza No. 1 overall in April, and the Raiders will have a chance at a franchise quarterback. Now, they have no worry about if he can withstand defensive intensity, as his frame should be able to absorb the hits.

The next step for General Manager John Spytek is to be aggressive in free agency to build a competitive team around their future franchise quarterback, and we also expect them to be aggressive in the draft.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders may not hit the ground running with a rookie head coach and quarterback, but they now know they will have the foundation in place to eventually build a contender.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the newest information on Fernando Mendoza.