Raiders Teammates Pay Tribute to Legendary Center Barret Roberts

The Raiders organization and all of Raider Nation are mourning the death of legendary Raiders center Barret Robbins. Robbins passed away earlier this week.

"Good evening! it's with great regret i tell you i just received a call from Marissa Robbins informing me that Raiders All Pro center Barrett Robbins passed away overnight." said Raiders Hall of Famer Tim Brown on X/Twitter. "Thankfully, he passed peacefully in his sleep. Please pray for Their girls, his family and tons of teammates who will be affected by this! It's unfortunate that his life was never the same after he was not allowed to play in the Super Bowl! Rest Peacefully BR, you deserve it!"

Tim Brown Shares News

Good evening! @TheOnlyNation @Raiders @RNR920AM @RNTimes it's with great regret i tell you i just received a call from Marissa Robbins informing me that Raiders All Pro center Barrett Robbins passed away overnight. Thankfully, he passed peacefully in his sleep. Please pray for — Tim Brown (@81TimBrown) March 27, 2026

Robbins was drafted by the Silver and Black in the second round of the 1995 NFL Draft, after a great college career at TCU. One of the best picks that the Raiders made in their draft history. That led to Robbins having a nine-year career with the Raiders. Robbins was part of the successful seasons the Raiders had in the early 2000s. Robbins was a member of the 2002 Raiders that reached Super Bowl XXXVII. Robbins was a First Time All-Pro and a Pro Bowler that season.

Robbins was the anchor for the Oakland Raiders offensive line, and we was one of the best in franchise history. He played a total of 121 games with the Oakland Raiders, making 105 starts. When you think about the Raiders' history at the offensive line, Robbins is one of the names that will always be talked about with Raider Nation.

Sep 22, 1996; Oakland, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders center Barrett Robbins (63) in action against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Per Raiders

The Raiders Family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Barret Robbins. Oakland's second-round draft pick out of TCU in 1995, he was among the league's top centers over nine seasons with the Raiders, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2002. He played in 121 career games with 105 starts, all with the Silver and Black. The thoughts and condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Barret's family and friends during this difficult time.

Robbins former quarterback and teammate, Raiders legend, Rich Gannon send a message about his passing.

Sep 22, 1996; Oakland, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders center Barrett Robbins (63) lines up in front of San Diego Chargers defensive tackle John Parrella (97) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

"Sad to hear of the passing of my center and former teammate, Barret Robbins.

RIP my brother!" said Gannon on X/Twitter.

Robbins will be remembered as a Raider great and how he played the game at the center position.