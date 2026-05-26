First Seven Games on Raiders Schedule Will Reveal a Lot

Right out of the gate, the Las Vegas Raiders will be challenged. When you look at the Raiders' 2026 NFL Schedule, it certainly does not favor them. The Raiders are not going to be the favorites in any game until the last few weeks of the regular season.

That says a lot about the schedule they are facing. That is a surprise, because when you are the worst team from the previous season, you usually get one of the easier schedules in the league the following season. Not for these Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders Kint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Silver and Black and all their new personnel, from players to coaches, will be challenged right from the start. The first seven games will tell us a lot about how well this team is prepared and what this new coaching regime has in store for this team, not only this season but also in the future. The first test comes in the home opener in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. That is a game the team could win and start the season on a high note. They are rebuilding as well.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders First Seven Games Will Decide 2026 Season

After that, they will hit the road for two straight weeks. One of those will feel like a home game against their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, at SoFi Stadium. Then the team will have to pack their bags and head to New Orleans to face the Saints. The Raiders' history of heading to a different time zone has not been good to them. That will be another challenging game.

Raiders | Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images

Toughest Stretch

Now three games in, they will come back home to face their next AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, who want to get some revenge after the last game of the 2025 season. Then they will hit the road for their first East Coast road trip against the AFC Champions, the New England Patriots. Then the real fun for the Raiders starts after that, when they have to face two Super Bowl favorites at home. First, they will host the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, then the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7.

We will not have to wait long to see how the Raiders' season will play out next season. In the first seven games, we will already have an idea of how they are trending. It is not easy, but everyone wants to see improvement.

GM John Spytek, Fernando Mendoza, Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI