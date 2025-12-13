How Thomas Booker’s Homecoming Will Play Into Eagles Battle

The Las Vegas Raiders' matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles will mark a homecoming for multiple players, including Kenny Pickett and defensive tackle Thomas Booker. Both players won a championship with the Eagles last season and are set to play vital roles for Las Vegas on Sunday.

Pickett will help the Raiders ' offense, as he knows the Eagles' defense intimately. Booker will continue to be a presence in the middle of the Raiders ' defensive line. His size and familiarity with the Eagles' offense, especially the Tush Push, will likely come into play on Sunday when the two teams face off.

Watch Booker discuss below.

Booker and the Raiders' defensive line will be put to the test against an Eagles offense that can wear defenses down. Las Vegas' defense has struggled against the run over the past three weeks. The Eagles, who have lost three games in a row, have surely noticed. Las Vegas must improve.

On Thursday, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained how he plans to attack the Eagles' offense. Las Vegas' defensive line must lead the way, as failure to stop or at least slow the Eagles' ground game will make for a long Sunday in frigid weather for the Raiders.

“Well, that's our job. Just lack of padded days that go on throughout the league, we got to find ways to simulate as much as possible. Being creative about doing it, and then really, for that play, if they're on your schedule, if you weren't thinking about it prior to this week, then you're going to be behind,” Graham said.

“So, you saw a few teams, obviously, had plans that were really good, and that's something that you want to watch that and see what they did to affect it, but you got to start earlier than this week."

Las Vegas has a long road toward becoming a better team. However, there is a chance they will show improvement against the Eagles. No matter what happens, Las Vegas needs their defense to step up and do a better job against the run. That will be easier said than done, but it is necessary.

The Raiders must play complementary football, which will require both their offense and defense to execute at a higher level than they have for most of the season. The Eagles will be determined to end their losing streak. The Raiders must be equally determined to end theirs.

Las Vegas has to refrain from beating itself against the defending Super Bowl champions, as the Eagles are good enough on their own.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) carries the ball as Las Vegas Raiders safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. (32) defends during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

