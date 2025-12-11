Why Raiders' Matchup Against the Eagles is a Valuable Opportunity

The Las Vegas Raiders know what they have in most of the players who have started games for them this season. However, one player is set to get his first start with the Raiders after bouncing around the league. Kenny Pickett will get a chance to show what he can do.

Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus recently ranked every team in the National Football League. He ranked the Raiders 29th in the league, which is generous.

Where the Raiders Stand

" The Raiders lost Geno Smith (61.2 grade; 34th) to a shoulder injury against the Broncos in their 24-17 loss. Backup Kenny Pickett stepped in to lead a touchdown drive against a good Broncos defense, completing 9-of-11 pass attempts for 97 yards and a touchdown, good for an 86.0 overall PFF grade," Valentine said.

"With little to play for in 2025, there’s got to be some notion of wanting to see if Pickett can carry on his fourth-quarter performance. Even if it feels like he’s regressed in 2025, Smith is the better quarterback. Still, it might not hurt shutting down the Raiders’ veteran starter for the rest of the season if there is some lingering doubt with his shoulder injury."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) meet on the field following a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Valentine is correct, the Raiders should give Pickett a chance at this point. They have nothing to lose but more games. They have lost seven straight games and 11 of their last 12. Playing their younger players more makes sense in many ways, as it would help the Raiders in the long run.

"I love the way he prepares and practices. He looked very good in the game the other night. We saw he did some really nice things, big plays, and escaped a little bit, got a little bit of running in. All of that looked really good. So, if he gets the chance to go, that was a good lead in for it,” Carroll said.

Pickett's first start will be in inclement weather, as the Eagles are expected to have anything but sunshine on Sunday. Carroll explained how the Raiders plan on preparing for the weather. Considering the conditions in Las Vegas, it seems unlikely be able to prepare fully.

"There's nothing much we can do. We just have to be mentally right for it, and we got to take care of business as always, and when you get those kinds of -- if it is an adverse situation, we just got to deal with it and do our stuff right as best we can. They have to do the same thing,” Carroll said.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) reacts with wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) as the pair connected for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

