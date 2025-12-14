Three Bold Predictions for Raiders' Week 15 Matchup vs. Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in a matchup both teams hope to win for vastly different reasons. The Eagles aim to stop their losing streak and get back on track. A win over the Super Bowl champions would be huge for the Raiders on Sunday.

The Raiders have not had much to be proud of this season, as things went south early. Las Vegas has been unable to snap out of a nightmare season.

Bold Predictions

1. Darien Porter Will Not Give Up a Touchdown

Darien Porter is sure to be tested on the simple fact that he is a rookie playing cornerback in the National Football League. He will also see plenty of action against the Eagles with Kyu Blu Kelly going down with an injury. He has shown the ability to learn quickly and has played solid overall. Look for Porter to battle once again on Sunday.

2. Raiders Combine for 100 yards Rushing, or Close to It

The Raiders still have one of the worst rushing attacks in the National Football League. However, the Eagles allow the seventh-most rushing yards of any team in the league this season. Between Ashton Jeanty, Pickett, and others, the Raiders will reach 100 yards rushing or come close to it.

3. Kenny Pickett Will Play Just as Good As Smith, if Not Better

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith will miss Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, allowing Pickett to start for the first time as a Raider. Las Vegas will finally see what they have in Pickett, who played solidly in limited action last week. The bar is set low, and Pickett's familiarity with the Eagles will pay off. Pickett's quick release and mobility will also factor in.

The Raiders fully believe in what Pickett brings to the table ahead of this start against his former team. Earlier this week, Carroll noted that Pickett's preparation has been at a high since joining the team. Sunday is his chance to show what he can do Sunday, and potentially over the next few weeks.

Las Vegas has been held back this season by injuries and poor play across the board. The Raiders must make the most out of every opportunity they get to turn the game in their favor on Sunday. It is unlikely the Eagles will allow the Raiders to get many opportunities on Sunday.

"That didn't just start this week. He's been actively taking charge when he gets the opportunities in practice, and we put him in a lot of competitive situations to try to force him to the front. Worked against the defense a lot, so that he gets good full speed rhythm and tempo throughout the process getting to here,” Carroll said.

“So, he's as ready as a guy can be that hasn't done much playing. Fortunately, he had a nice outing the other night and came through and made some nice plays and did the things we like to see from him. So, that helps his confidence I'm sure."

