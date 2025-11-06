Raiders Minority Owner Tom Brady Shares Interesting Life Update
Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has been hard at work being a broadcaster for FOX and calling NFL games this season. He is in his second season of calling NFL games, and he is looking to improve each time that he is on the call. He also has a second job, and that is with the Silver and Black. Brady has been working hard on that as well. Brady is trying to get the Raiders back on track and build for the future. That is something he would love to do for this franchise.
For Brady and the Raiders, this season has not gone the way that they had hoped. They were looking to get a spark from all the moves that they made this offseason. That has not been the case, but Brady is still looking and it is only the start to what he is looking to do in Las Vegas. He is one person you want on your side when you are looking to get your NFL team going in the right direction.
Brady Recent News
Earlier this week Brady shared some interesting news about his latest buisness venture and what he means for his life.
"Tom Brady’s dog Junie is a clone of his late dog Lua," said Bailey Richard of People.
"After Lua — whom the retired quarterback shared with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and their children — died in December 2023, he welcomed another, similar-looking dog, Junie. Nearly two years later, Brady has revealed that Junie is a clone of the late pit bull mix.
Brady shared the news on Tuesday, Nov. 4, coinciding with an announcement from Colossal Biosciences, a biotech company that he is an investor in — and that worked with him to clone his beloved Lua. On Nov. 4, the Dallas-based company, best known for its headline-making claim that it produced three dire wolf pups, announced that it has acquired another biotech company, Viagen Pets and Equine."
“I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family,” said Brady. “A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family's elderly dog before she passed.”
"The company “gave my family a second chance with a clone of our beloved dog,” Brady continued, adding that he is “excited how Colossal and Viagen's tech together can help both families losing their beloved pets while helping to save endangered species.”
