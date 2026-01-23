Raiders' Tom Brady Makes His Feelings Clear on Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to address several pressing needs this offseason. None more pressing than their glaring need at quarterback. The Raiders have had underwhelming play from every quarterback that has taken a snap for them over the past few years.

Year in and year out, the Raiders' quarterback position has been among the worst in the National Football League. They hope and expect that it will no longer be the case after drafting quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Anything can happen, but it is all but a lock.

Brady Talks Mendoza

The Raiders have the greatest quarterback of all time working behind the scenes, and more publicly as of late. Tom Brady was brought in to help turn things around, after focusing on his broadcasting duties during the season, Brady has gradually began publicly aligning himself with the Raiders more.

Las Vegas stands to benefit subtly and mightily from Brady's more outward dealings with the team. He recently spoke publicly on Mendoza following the quarterback's recent declaration for the NFL Draft. Mendoza, Brady, and the Raiders appear to be the perfect match on paper.

"He's played tremendous all season. Sixteen-0, leading his team. He's another guy that when you hear him speak — [when] I always kind of judge quarterbacks, I go, ‘How would I have answered that?’ — and he's just a very mature young man. He's got a bright future," Brady said on The Herd.

Everybody coming into the league, there's still so much room for development. Nobody's a finished product. I don't care whether you won the Heisman or you're the 199th pick in the draft. It's ‘what do you do when you get there? How important is this to you? Are you obsessed with your job? Are you obsessed with being the best you can be?’

"These young men, whether it's Fernando or a lot of other players that were on the field the other night [in the National Championship], they have a great opportunity to do something in their life to enhance their family's life, to go impact a community in a positive way by playing great football and bringing joy to the fan base, and that's a job you take very seriously."

Brady and the front office's main concerns moving forward are finding their head coach, a new quarterback, and several offensive linemen for that quarterback. These things are possible with the resources Las Vegas has at its disposal. They must find the best players they can. Talent wins games.

