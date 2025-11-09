Why Raiders' Tom Brady Missed the Broncos Battle
The Las Vegas Raiders were in Denver to face their AFC West rival, the Broncos, on primetime Thursday Night Football. It was not the result that they wanted as they fell short to the Broncos in a 10-7 loss.
In a game that they had more than enough opportunities to win, they could not come up with a big play down the stretch. It was another disappointing loss for the Silver and Black, and they are looking for answers during this difficult season that they are having.
There was one latest Raiders that did not make the trip to Denver in Week 10 that was a surprise to many. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was not with the team on Thursday in Denver for the game. It was away from Brady's other job, the NFL broadcasting on for FOX Sports. Brady was no in site.
Brady Not in Attendence in Raiders latest Game
"Brady was in Miami on Thursday, attending the Team Brady Miami Leaders’ Summit. The event was held in conjunction with a boat race to be held there today and tomorrow," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports. Brady owns a team in the competition.
"He probably thought he’d be witnessing a different kind of boat race, if he’d flown to Colorado for the Raiders-Broncos game. And while it didn’t turn out to be lopsided, the Raiders lost again."
"As Brady’s first full season as an owner of the Raiders continues to go not very well, questions eventually will arise as to the changes the team will make for 2026. Whatever they are, Brady will have a major voice in the immediate future of the team."
"Brady’s next chance to attend a Raiders game in person comes in 10 days, when his team hosts the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Another loss will likely make official what already seems inevitable — another year with no playoff appearance for a team that hasn’t won a postseason game since the 2002 season (Brady’s third in the NFL as a player) and that has been to the playoffs only twice in 23 years."
