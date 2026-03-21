The Raiders' Top Position Battles to Keep an Eye On

The Las Vegas Raiders still have roster moves to make over the next few weeks, especially with the NFL Draft right around the corner. Still, there are some roster battles that are already beginning to form.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Caleb Rogers vs. Spencer Burford

Burford was brought in as a fringe starter, as he has familiarity with Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak. Jackson Powers-Johnson is locked in at one of the offensive guard positions, leaving the other up to a battle between Caleb Rogers, Burford and likely a rookie offensive lineman.

This is likely the biggest position battle the Raiders will have this offseason.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) prays on the sidelines before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Jalen Nailor / WR Corps

This is not a direct competition, as Las Vegas' group of wide receivers all have a unique set of tendencies. Also, it remains to be seen just how Kubiak plans to use the Raiders' group of pass catchers. The thing to keep an eye on is if, and how Nailor elevates the group as a whole.

It is fair to have reasonable expectations for Nailor, and part of those expectations is to be a leader, if not the leader, of Las Vegas' group of wide receivers. He has been given a chance to shine in a way that could not have happened while playing with Justin Jefferson, he must take advantage.

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Nailor's addition to the unit is an exciting move that could help open the Raiders' offense up under Kubiak and with Mendoza. The Raiders may or may not be in search of a true No.1 wide receiver, but either way, Nailor can establish himself as the top receiver on an NFL roster.

That would make him one of the top wide receivers in the league. Las Vegas did not sign Nailor for him to be a small part of the plan. Look for Nailor to do all he can with what is a valuable opportunity. How he takes command of the group, and how soon, will be something to keep an eye on.

DJ Glaze vs. Charles Grant/TBD

The Raiders solidified their center position, and both guard positions are all but decided. Kolton Miller will be back for the Raiders, as will Glaze, addressing both offensive tackle positions for the Raiders. However, Miller missed significant time last season and has been in the league almost a decade.

Glaze has proven to be a capable starter, starting over 30 games in his first two seasons in the league. Glaze is entering his third season with his third coaching staff. He should be favored as the starter until further notice, but there are still a lot of unknowns about Kubiak's plan on offense.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) gets ready prior to the snap during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Even with Glaze slotted as a starter, the Raiders are all but guaranteed to add additional offensive linemen in the draft. Another tackle or two is surely on the way, to prepare for Miller's eventual departure, and to add depth to the position group altogether.

Charles Grant may allow the Raiders to only draft one tackle, but they need depth so badly along the offensive line that drafting multiple offensive linemen is necessary. At least one lineman will be drafted, possibly one who can play guard and tackle.

Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (50) rushes against Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 23, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Glaze, Grant, and the rookie tackle will compete. However, it may not be much of a competition. Assuming he continues to develop, Glaze is the favorite at this point in the offseason.