3 Low-Cost Free Agents the Raiders Should Sign

Even after multiple moves, the Las Vegas Raiders still have work that remains.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Needs

The Raiders ﻿ are unlikely to make any more big signings in free agency at this point in the offseason. However, that does not guarantee that they are done adding free agents altogether. Their recent signing of offensive lineman Spencer Burford confirmed Las Vegas is still hunting for talent.

Still, if the Raiders do add more free agents, it is fair to expect those signings to be team-friendly and affordable. It would likely be additions for depth purposes at positions of need. After a solid start to free agency, if Las Vegas was to add players, it would likely be to their defensive backfield.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Overall, Las Vegas' defensive backfield is relatively young and inexperienced. This is especially true about the Raiders' group of cornerbacks. Both Las Vegas' cornerback and safety positions need help, with the cornerbacks needing more help than the safeties.

Las Vegas' focus should be tilted more towards fixing the backend of their defense than any other position groups right now. Their offense has already been thoroughly addressed this offseason. Below are a few low-cost, veteran options for the Raiders' consideration.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

The Raiders' conundrum at the safety position is that they have two safeties they are confident in: Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao. Chinn is making over $8 million a year, and they just handed Pola-Mao a new, but affordable, contract not too long ago. Yet, they still need dependable depth pieces.

Las Vegas is switching to a 3-4 defense this season, but it should be expected to see them in multiple defensive fronts. This means they need players who can play aggressively, but who are also versatile. Melifonwu is worth the Raiders' consideration, at the right price.

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins safety Dante Trader Jr. (11) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (9) run onto the field prior to the 2025 NFL Madrid Game against the Washington Commanders at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Melifonwu appeared in 16 games for the Miami Dolphins last season, with eight starts. The former third-round pick has over 20 starts in the league and would quickly upgrade the backend of the Raiders' group of safeties.

CB Adoree Jackson

Jackson is athletic enough, and the Raiders need so much help at cornerback, that it is at least worth the Raiders' consideration to add Jackson. The veteran is creeping up in age, by NFL standards, but his experience makes him an intriguing possibility.

The former first-rounder is not what he used to be, but he is just as good as, if not better than, many of the cornerbacks who took the field for the Raiders in 2025 or are on the roster. Pairing Jackson with Nakobe Dean would be smart. Both started eight or more games for the Eagles in 2025.

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Adoree' Jackson (8) reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

S Marcus Epps

Epps and the Raiders parted ways after the 2024 season. Epps only played in three games that season due to injury. Epps went back to his previous team, the Philadelphia Eagles, for the 2025 season, where he appeared in 12 games with four starts.

The Raiders would only need Epps to be serviceable when called upon. They would not need him to play extensive minutes as they did when he last played for them. He will be affordable and has experience playing with Dean and Thomas Booker IV.