Toughest Offenses Raiders Will Face in 2026
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The Las Vegas Raiders have been an above-average defensive unit in the last few seasons, despite not having too many household names.
That was largely thanks to former Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, who left for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. His departure paved the way for longtime Defensive Line Coach Rob Leonard to take his place.
We don't know what Leonard will do, calling the entire defense, but we know he has done an excellent job developing young defensive linemen since arriving in Las Vegas in 2023. Will his teachings work for the other levels of that unit?
The Raiders hope to turn things in the right direction this season, and that begins with stopping some of the best offenses they will face. Which are the best units they'll see?
Let's break down the best three offensive units on the Raiders' schedule.
Buffalo Bills - Week 6
Despite not having too many perimeter receiving options, quarterback Josh Allen led the Bills as one of the most efficient offenses in the league in 2025.
Allen is a superstar who can make every throw and beat defenses with his legs, and Buffalo was fourth in the NFL in total offense and scoring offense. It doesn't hurt that he still has last year's leading rusher, James Cook, in the fold.
The Bills also added wide receiver D.J. Moore in a trade, giving Allen a reliable weapon on the outside. The Raiders will have their hands full dealing with the MVP QB, an elite running back, and pass-catchers like Moore, Khalil Shakir, and Dalton Kincaid.
Los Angeles Rams - Week 7
The Rams, one of the best overall teams in the NFL, will give the Raiders fits on both sides of the ball. However, they make their money on offense.
Featuring one of the best play-calling head coaches the NFL has ever seen in Sean McVay and last year's MVP in Matthew Stafford, not many teams have been able to figure out Los Angeles. Add in Puka Nacua, former Raider Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams, and you see why this group dominates.
The Raiders at least get the Rams at home, so anything can happen with that advantage. However, Los Angeles may be the best offense they face all season.
Los Angeles Chargers - Weeks 2 and 14
The Raiders' division rivals may have made the best move of the offseason by bringing in Mike McDaniel to lead their offensive unit.
Throughout Justin Herbert's career, the Chargers have not given him enough of a supporting cast to be successful. Now, he has an efficient play caller who will help unlock some of the weapons within Los Angeles' offense.
Las Vegas will see the Chargers twice this season, so they have two shots at taking down the new-look Chargers. Will they be able to slow down Herbert and McDaniel?
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3