How the Raiders' Trade for Geno Smith Backfired
The Las Vegas Raiders' struggles at quarterback have been well documented over the past few seasons. That has continued to be the case this season.
Talking Head Sounds Off on Smith
After years of subpar play from the quarterback position, the Raiders traded a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Geno Smith. On paper, the move gave Las Vegas the best quarterback in years. However, nine games into the regular season, it is evident the move did not work out.
The Raiders are 2-7. Smith has played a significant role in the team's struggles, although he was brought in to help eliminate many of those same struggles. The Raiders have once again fallen victim to an high-paid veteran quarterback on the back end of his career.
FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd recently shared his thoughts on Smith and the Raiders. Those thoughts were anything but pleasant, as were the results of the Raiders' first nine games. Most of the Raiders' struggles have stemmed from its offensive line and Smith.
“The Raiders, they overpaid, overpursued Geno Smith, who once again leads the NFL in picks. I mean, he can’t figure out basic pass protection.It’s bad. Right now, he’s arguably the worst quarterback in the league. The last two years, Geno Smith has seven more interceptions than the next highest interception quarterback. So it’s one thing to settle at quarterback. You should never settle at quarterback. It’s another to pursue the wrong one," Cowherd said on his show, "The Herd."
“I understand sometimes you draft a quarterback and you don’t really know how it’s going to pan out because it’s college football to pro. Geno has been in the league as long as I’ve been at FOX. You got a lot of tape on me. You got a lot of tape on Geno. You got to know after all these years in the league what a guy is and what a guy isn’t. The smart GMs are not pursuing, pursuing, surrendering a third-round pick.”
