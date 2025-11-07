What the Latest Chapter of Geno Smith's Raiders Tenure Told Us
DENVER, Co.--The Las Vegas Raiders' offense continues to hold the team back. Week 10 was another case of the Raiders' offense failing to hold up its end of the bargain. Las Vegas' loss to the Denver Broncos was another case of the Raiders coming close but not close enough.
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith 143 passing yards, one interception that was truly not his fault, and zero touchdowns. Las Vegas jumped out to an early 7-0 lead but failed to score any more points the rest of the way. The Raiders' offense has singlehandedly derailed the season.
The unit lost another offensive lineman, as Jackson Powers-Johnson left early with an ankle injury. His departure added even more pressure to a struggling offensive line that was already missing Kolton Miller. Things went downhill for the unit after Powers-Johnson exited the game.
Earlier this season, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly noted that he thought Powers-Johnson was a little big headed. Thursday proves he has a right to be confident in himself. Without Miller and Powers-Johnson, Las Vegas' offense is one of the worst in the National Football League.
Smith and the Raiders' offense sputtered for the entirety of Thursday night's game against the Broncos. This has been the case the whole season for Las Vegas. However, Thursday's loss was more frustrating, as the Raiders' offense improved in many areas except for one: scoring.
Las Vegas' offense had a balanced attack, passing the ball 27 times and running it 25 times. This helped the Raiders do better in the time of possession battle. The Raiders and Broncos held the ball for nearly the same amount of time, helping the Raiders to keep things close until the end.
The Raiders now have an extended amount of time to regroup before facing the Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 11.
