Raiders Training Camp Report 22: Takeaways & Lessons From Joint Practice

HOUSTON, Texas—The Las Vegas Raiders flew into Houston on Monday evening for a joint practice on Tuesday, and tomorrow they will face the Texans in the second preseason football game.

Joint practices are far more valuable than preseason games, and now that that's done, we dissected many of the key happenings yesterday.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reacts during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Today we dig deeper. Much deeper.

In our latest training camp report, we go beyond the obvious and dig into the things that will have a significant impact on the Silver and Black for a long time.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs off the field at the end of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rook Showed Up

You can’t hide your rookie No. 1 overall QB, and the Raiders haven’t tried. So going against a Texans-type defense could have been a disaster, and it wouldn’t have been a setback. It wasn’t a disaster or a setback. In fact, far from it.

Kubiak’s expectations were met, and those are high expectations. "I wanted to see him going against the Texans' ones. That was our plan all along. I thought he did some good things. I look forward to watching the tape. He and his teammates, all these young guys that were playing, we got to get them up to speed real quick."

It is vital, when trying to extrapolate anything from Kubiak’s comments, that he does not waste words or speak in hyperbole. I have covered an enormous number of coaches in my career and found a way to decipher what most of them say. By far, Kubiak is the easiest for one simple reason. His yes is yes, and his no is no. What he says, he means, and if he doesn’t want to answer, he doesn’t. That is refreshing.

The same rings true for the rookie QB Fernando Mendoza, who had NFL executives attesting to him as he entered the NFL Draft.

He made his mistakes for sure, but against one of the best defenses in all of football, he had some major wins. He broke down his performance with as much brutal honesty as any QB you have ever heard, and unfortunately, people will criticize him for being genuine.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's great. Especially since we go against our defense, which is fantastic and a top defense, every single day. And then now to be able to go against the Texans' defense, which is also a top defense in the league. Go against them, be able to get some reps with the ones against the superstars on their defense, and then obviously their twos are fantastic as well. We got so much work.”

The rookie added, “Whether it was moving the ball, first down, third down, red zone, two minute. There's so many situations, and I believe overall was a positive day. There were plays that I loved and plays that I wish I had back, but in reality, that's a lie. I wish I didn't have any of them back because it's a growing experience, and it's practice. It's practice, and this is what I love and it's a beautiful day to play football here. I'm so happy. I have so many things to learn from today."

Experience Is the Best Teacher

Kubiak understood when he booked these joint practices that he would have a rookie No. 1 overall QB facing a ferocious Texans defense. Whether against the first or second string, no one knew at the time; they only suspected and hoped.

The hope paid off, and Mendoza was ready. After getting the reps he did, the student of the game showed diligence in learning it. He threw a Pro Bowl-caliber touchdown pass to Brock Bowers that drew an instant reaction even from the Texans, and he had an interception. But he will gain immense experience that he will carry into the next decade of his career. He dove into explaining that.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) sit on the bench while watching the action on the field during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Both of those were against the Texans’ ones defense, which shows the spectrum of how I'm a rookie quarterback, I need to get better and learn from experiences. But those are two experiences that I learned from, good and bad. And sometimes you might even learn from the bad a little bit more than the good. So, I think the offense linemen blocked fantastic on that play, and Brock Bowers, just no explanation needed, Brock Bowers.”

He added, “So, it made it easier there. But it was for sure reassuring that you could go out there and say, 'Okay, one of the top defenses in the league’, but at the same time, football is football. You know you make your read and you say this went to the process and take what the defense gives you, then you can reap the rewards or reap let's say, the negative consequences."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) catches the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Inside Linebacker Has Stability

Not only did Quay Walker have an interception, and watching Nakobe Dean expertly play field marshal at a high level, but the play of the “Berg” brothers, Cody Lindenberg and Tommy “Freaking” Eichenberg, stood out.

Beyond the obvious of Lindenberg’s superb interception and Eichenberg’s downhill attack, is that with both Walker and Dean on three-year contracts, and the Bergs being young, for the first time in my seven years, the LB room has some stability.

ILB Nakobe Dean is certainly not verbose, but he said it best. “I feel like the linebackers are kind of like the heartbeat of a defense.“ He is 100% correct.

Good on Good

The importance of joint practices is that you get far more repetitions (reps) for your players, and you prefer to get them against a better team when you are on the rise (like the Raiders), so you can get a real barometer of where you are before the season.

So when the Silver and Black come to Houston, hold their own, and learn a lot, that tells you what you needed and hoped to hear. You are getting better.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) gets set in his stance before the snap during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the National Football League, you are either getting better or falling behind, and the Raiders saw the truth - not hope, not blue sky, the truth. They are getting better.

Kubiak addressed that exact point after practice. "A team like Houston, they do a great job of making you check the ball down and tackle you and force some turnovers. So, it's hard to get the ball down the field on them. But if it's just one play you're talking about after practice, that's probably a concern. You need more."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube carries the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Learning To Play in the NFL

On a team with so many young players, not just Mendoza, the NFL is not college. When you add to that, you have players who have played at the highest levels of football, like Mendoza, and those who have not, like Charles Grant and Dylan Laube.

The learning curve for both sides of the college football equation is large. Add to it that the NFL is not the same game. Schemes that work at any level of college do not work in the NFL; the game, the fame, and the demands are different.

Cousins discussed what the process is like. "There's a good gel. There's a good command of the system. I think it's now about like today, as you see new opponents, new schemes, being prepared for those specific looks and owning the new adjustments we make and then continuing to build."

Meredith vs. Putnam

Jordan Meredith | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

In my last 53-man roster projection, I said that C Will Putnam was pushing IOL Jordan Meredith for a roster spot. I no longer feel that way. While I wouldn't call the battle settled, Meredith has reassumed his lead, and for the time being, it is his spot.

The Tokyo Toe on the Rise

Kansei Matsuzawa | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I had a front-row seat yesterday watching him at practice. I thought it was the best practice of his young NFL career, and what stood out the most to me was not only his field goals but also his kickoffs.

The young man showed off his leg strength with field goals and kickoffs. While he has done one or the other this camp, he has not shown both to the level he did here. That said, the job is clearly Matt Gay’s, and based on camp performance this year, it should be.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But there is no reason to be disappointed that Matsuzawa is apparently destined for the 17th international pathway role on the practice squad. Today, he looked like a professional kicker; now he has to develop consistency to get his break.

After today, I can truthfully say I see it. Today? No, but I can see it.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Charles Grant (60) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Youth Is Served, Really Served

This roster is full of young players. That is the direction GM John Spytek is wisely taking the roster. At every position on the roster, there is a bevy of youth, and they got far more valuable lessons from practice that would never have materialized in a simple preseason game.

Cousins did a terrific job explaining how learning experiences like this serve a young team and prepare it for the NFL regular-season grind.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs off the field at the end of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think it just gives us a great chance to talk about the details, talk about the adjustments, talk about how much offense we have and how things could come up at any moment from two, three weeks ago that we've just got to be able to have that recall. It's a lot of volume right now in training camp, we kind of keep throwing things at young guys and there's a lot to handle, so it's understandable right now."

"When you get to the season - I remember when I was a rookie, Mike Shanahan used to say, 'Kirk when you get to the season you can kind of pare down what you're focusing on because you have a game plan, but in the preseason it can be pulling from a lot of places.' So, part of the journey, part of the process, and it'll be good to talk about when we watch the tape."

60% Is an Enormous Number

Let’s dig into the defensive backfield to explain the youth movement.

I projected that Spytek will keep six cornerbacks and four safeties. When you consider that four of those young men are rookies (Jermod McCoy, Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson, and Hezekiah Masses), one is a sophomore (Darien Porter), and one is entering his third year (Decamerion Richardson), the reality hits you square in the face. 60% of that one specific part of the team has a bright Silver and Black future, but the learning curve will run deep.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Chinn addressed the youth in the defensive backfield: "I mean, they come out every day and fly around, and they don't really make the same mistakes twice. If they do make a mistake, they're making it at full speed. I mean, that's all you can really ask for. So, they come out, they get better every single day. It's good to see."

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