Devastating Jaguars News Could Change Everything for Raiders This Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to start the second half of the season with a huge win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Michael Canelo

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll stands on the sidelines against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to get the second half of the season started on a high note when they face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars of the AFC South at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are coming off their bye week and have had extra time to prepare for this huge matchup. We are going to see if the Raiders made the proper adjustments and show a different result on the field this Sunday.

Heading into this game there was big news coming out of Jacksonville for the Jaguars. Star rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter will not be playing on Sunday, and the Jaguars placed him on injured reserve today. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen announced during his presser on Friday.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks to the video scoreboard with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Hunter OUT against Raiders

"Travis Hunter was injured during practice on Thursday. He will be placed on IR here shortly, will miss at least four games. We're currently assessing the injury just to determine the best course of action moving forward for Travis and for the team," Coen said.

"You just, you know, feel bad for the guy, for the kid, for our team, for everything, but you know, he's in good spirits right now, and minor setback for a major comeback. You know, that's just the way it's got to be."

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"That I don't know. You know, we're just, we're still assessing. We haven't gotten all of the information, this all kind of got going last night, you know when we got some information. So we're still waiting on further information to be able to determine how long it could," Coen said.

Raiders Need to Take Advantage

Hunter is one of the best players on the Jaguars. He plays both ways and has been effective on defense and offense. Hunter was going to be covering the Raiders top receiver,play-making, and the Raiders were going to have to deal with his dynamic play making ability on offense, but that will not be the case now. This is a huge blow for the Jaguars, and the Raiders catch a break with this one.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It is going to be interesting to see how the Raiders' offense attacks the Jaguars' defense with this news. We will see if Raiders' offensive coordinator Chip Kelly attacks whoever is replacing Hunter in this game.

