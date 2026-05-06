Why Raiders Roster Is Built To Compete in 2026

At the beginning of the offseason, it was hard to see a way for the Las Vegas Raiders. It was hard to see how they were going to get things right, since it was the second straight offseason with a new head coach. They did their thing and made sure they got the one they wanted. They got Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak. Kubiak now wants to prove it and that he was the right man for this job.

Even after the hire, the question became about the roster. It was another thing the Raiders had to do: a major overhaul. Not only because it was going to be a new head coach, but also because the roster had struggled a lot the season before.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Lots of Needs Across Roster

There were many areas across all three phases of this team that needed to be addressed. It was not going to be an easy transition, but the plan they had was great, and they followed it.

The Raiders started it by landing some of the top free agents in this year's class. It was great to see that these players wanted to come to the dark side and play for this team. That has been hard to come by for the Raiders over the last few offseasons. But they put pen to paper and made it official. That helped a lot, but there were still some holes this roster needed to make sure they have some to work on and show for next season.

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders Roster Is One That Will Win in 2026

The 2026 NFL Draft was another opportunity for the Silver and Black to fill up the roster. They did that, and they had a great draft. Some think that they have the best draft out of any team in the NFL. That was a major for this roster makeup, even if it is not for this upcoming season. The Raiders are still going to develop these players and create stability all over the field.

Even if the front office says this is a rebuild, it will not surprise anyone if it gets started on a high note in its first season. Or maybe they are looking to downplay it. But one thing is for sure: the Raiders have an improved roster, and it will show starting next season.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

There is a new era brewing in Las Vegas, and this roster is an exciting start.