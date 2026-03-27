Raiders' Trust in Offensive Line Will Decide 2026 Fate

The biggest concern for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason was how they were going to address the offensive line. Last season, their offensive line was one of the worst, if not the worst, offensive lines in the National Football League.

When you have that kind of production or lack thereof from an important group on the field, it is hard to have a successful offense. They knew that going into the offseason, and they made sure they addressed the problem.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Head coach Klint Kubiak knew that he could not get things in order and go with the same offensive line this team had last season. If he wants to have a chance for his offense to work in his first season in Las Vegas, he has to make a move on the offensive line.

That is what he did and got the best offensive line in this free agency class. Kubiak and the Raiders went after center Tyler Linderbaum , and he signed with the Raiders, which was the biggest move in free agency out of all the teams.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Raiders Trusting in Young Offensive Talent

Linderbaum is the best center, and he is still young and will now be the anchor for this Raiders offensive line for years to come. The Raiders made a few more moves on the offensive line but they are going to trust the development of a few great young players on the offensive line. The Raiders need to do that to make sure they know what they have in those players before they go out and see if they want to bring more players in the trenches.

The Raiders players that come to mind are Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant . Those two were taken in last year's NFL Draft by general manager John Spytek. Those two did not get to show their talent until late in the season last year. They were good in their limited role, and they showed that they have upside and unlocked potential. With the Raiders having a better coaching staff going into the new season, these two are going to have a great offseason.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders are putting their trust in their coaching staff, and that is something you want to see. Rogers is a guard, and Grant could play the tackle position. They were both top prospects coming out of college, and with the right development, they could be next up for the Raiders on the offensive line and make it a good one in the NFL.