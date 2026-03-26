Post-Free Agency Draft Plans End With Same Answer for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders were the team that had the best free agency in the NFL this offseason. That is something we have not said for this franchise in a long time. The Raiders had the money and assets to make things happen this offseason. That was not the problem.

The problem that we have seen over the years is that free agents were not coming to play with the Raiders. They were offering them good contracts, but the Raiders were not a destination that players were attracted to.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This offseason, it was a whole different story for the Silver and Black. They were able to get some of the best free agents this offseason. They were set up to do it, and they delivered.

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A lot of credit has to go to the Raiders' front office. General manager John Spytek, minority owner Tom Brady , and head coach Klint Kubiak knew how they wanted to attack the free agency period, and they did it as they planned to. That is something great to see moving forward for this team that is rebuilding.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Next up for the Raiders and this new group that is looking to build this thing the right way is the 2026 NFL Draft. There has been a lot of talk recently about who is the best quarterback coming out of college. For the most part, everyone has been saying it is clear that it is Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana University. But there has been noise coming from the other top quarterback prospect, Ty Simpson, out of the University of Alabama. But it is clear who the Raiders will be taking.

Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated made his post-free agency Mock Draft, and he has it clear that the Raiders are still to pick as everyone expects them to make next month. All the other talk is just NFL people looking for the Raiders to somehow trade the first overall pick, which is not happening.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

"During formal meetings at the NFL combine , the Raiders asked at least one of Mendoza’s teammates at Indiana—cornerback D’Angelo Ponds—if he’d like to keep playing with Mendoza at the next level. This pick feels signed, sealed and ready to be delivered on April 23. Mendoza, who won the Heisman Trophy and national championship with the Hoosiers, checks every physical box at 6' 5" and 225 pounds, with a strong arm and enough athleticism to scramble and extend plays."

Despite plenty of experts seemingly putting Ty Simpson over Mendoza in recent days and weeks, the Raiders' choice is still as obvious now as it has ever been. The Raiders will have their franchise QB in just a few short weeks.