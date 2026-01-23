Two Names Continue to Float to Top of Raiders' List

The Las Vegas Raiders' coaching search is nearing the end of its third week. It is fair to wonder why the Raiders have not hired a head coach yet, as several teams around the league have already done. Las Vegas has seemingly missed out on Jesse Minter, whom they interviewed multiple times.

Mike McDaniel, another Raiders interviewee, accepted a coordinator position within the division. Although it may seem like Las Vegas' front office is losing out on qualified candidates, there may be another reasonable explanation for the amount of time they have taken: the NFL Playoffs.

Raiders' Targets

The Raiders have been confirmed to have interviewed many candidates. However, two names they have been tied to the most are still coaching in the playoffs. Klint Kubiak and the Seattle Seahawks, and Davis Webb and the Denver Broncos will take the field for conference championship weekend.

Las Vegas has had ample opportunity to talk to both coaches. Still, it is likely that no decision will be announced until sometime this weekend or immediately after. The Raiders' offseason should be pushed into overdrive once that announcement is made, as more moves will likely follow.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

As head coaching positions around the league continue to be filled while the Raiders lay low, there are only so many legitimate options for what they can do. Multiple league insiders believe the Raiders' decision has come down to Kubiak and Webb. Both are qualified for the opportunity.

Kubiak has proven himself with several teams, most recently the Seahawks. It would be his first head coaching position. Webb would be a riskier pick for the Raiders, as he is less experienced overall. However, stealing Webb from the Broncos would be a win in itself for the Raiders.

Tom Brady waits to climb into the two seater car Sunday, May 25, 2025, ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Las Vegas feels like his most natural landing spot. The Raiders can install one of the hottest offensive coordinators in the NFL as its next head coach to develop its future quarterback," USA TODAY's Cory Woodruff said. He was not alone in that sentiment.

“I’ve heard a lot of Klint Kubiak and Davis Webb mentioned here. [The Raiders are] "believed to be focusing on an offensive-minded head coach to pair with" Mendoza," league insider Jordan Schultz said.

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator Davis Webb before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Time will tell what the Raiders decide to do, but it is hard to imagine they can do any worse than what has happened the past three seasons. An improved roster should help whoever the Raiders decide to make their next leader. There are reasons to be cautiously optimistic in Las Vegas.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.