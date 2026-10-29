Two Things Can Be True: Raiders’ Poor Play Didn’t Erase Progress

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) go to New Jersey this weekend to face the New York Jets (2-5), with the NFL Playoffs, the trade deadline, and a rebuild all on their mind.

One of the many things I like, and would even admit to admiring, about Klint Kubiak, the Raiders' first-year head coach, is that he isn’t afraid of the obvious.

He isn’t out to deceive; in fact, deception is far from his vocabulary, but he also isn’t afraid of his shadow.

Raiders rookie head coach Klint Kubiak and elite STC Joe DeCamillis. | Darrell Craig Harris

Let me explain.

Pete Carroll's resume is lengthy and respected. He has earned that. I like Carroll and find him both genuine and warm. But that didn’t change the fact that, in each press conference, you felt like you were being sold a timeshare like the ones you find all over Las Vegas at every kiosk.

That isn’t the case with Kubiak. If he doesn’t want to answer you, he will tell you so, and if he does, he does. He doesn’t hide from the facts. That is a sign of both character and situational awareness.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Two Things Can Be True

That brings us to the current state of the Raiders.

They are in the midst of a rebuild we have been talking about since last December. John Spytek has masterfully steered the ship with precision, discipline, and clarity.

They did play terribly on Sunday against the Rams; it was brutal, their worst performance of the season, thus going along with the rebuilding mantra.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

But here is where the dichotomy begins to show up: in the midst of that rebuild, they are overachieving and find themselves squarely in the middle of an NFL Playoff push.

Fans

I love NFL fans, especially Raider Nation, who see their fandom as a way of life.

But while they get angry at being told the team is squarely in a rebuild and that it's making a playoff push, their frustration is tangible. Justifiably so.

Raider Nation | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Spytek Told the Truth

At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, GM John Spytek made it clear he builds the roster "the right way," not a quick fix.

I said at the time, and still feel, he dealt Kubiak a solid, but he said it out loud.

John Spytek | DarrellCraigHarris.com

Even then, like now, Maxx Crosby was a big topic. Unlike then, Crosby wasn’t asking to leave. However, the quote is still germane to the Raiders right now in October. Spytek stated, "Maxx is an elite player and I've been very upfront from the start when I got here that we're in the business of having really good players on the team and we need a lot more of them. It's hard to build a great team without elite players."

Another thing Spytek said then, that I can report to you, is even more true today than in February: "We're all speaking the same language now. We've got a great process in place. And to me, it's always been about the people that you surround yourself with."

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris

Those words should inspire Raider Nation, but like a late-night infomercial: There’s more!

Back in September, Spytek also said out loud, after the initial roster cuts down to the 53-man roster, something even more telling about the 2026 season: "We made a lot of hard choices, and we've got a long way to go, a lot of work to do with a young roster."

What does that mean in plain-spoken language? The GM made it clear that the organization is taking a methodical approach to player acquisition rather than expecting an immediate turnaround.

Bravo Spytek, and somewhere in the back, Kubiak should have yelled, Amen.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Kubiak Told the Truth

When reminded this week of Spytek’s comments, Kubiak didn’t shrink from them. There is no divide. This leadership team is 100% on the same page. But that doesn’t mean both men can be on the same page and have different roles now.

Kubiak expressed that.

“I think from our perspective as players and coaches, that’s not something that’s on our mind. What’s on our mind is win the next game, and we’ve played very talented teams and played much more competitive games than that, being the Chiefs and the Bills. Yesterday, when you start the game that slow, you put yourself in position to be behind that much, you don’t give yourself a chance to win.”

Facts and Reality

The Las Vegas Raiders are a rebuilding franchise, making an NFL Playoff push. Sunday’s loss to the Rams was the worst of the season, and the team and organization are improving. Fernando Mendoza is the future, and Kirk Cousins is the starter, leading the NFL in touchdown passes and third in passing yards.

All of these are true. All of them are in some way contradictory. All of this is complicated and easy.

Fernando Mendoza, Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Welcome to the NFL, where more than one thing can be true.

On to Gotham.

Our Latest Podcast