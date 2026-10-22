Why Next Three Games Will Determine Raiders’ 2026 Season

It was a blistering start to the season for the Las Vegas Raiders, who jumped out to a 3-0 record, with wins over the Dolphins, Chargers, and Saints.

Since then, the Raiders have lost three consecutive games against the Chiefs, Patriots, and Bills. Las Vegas' three wins come against teams with a combined 2-15 record. Meanwhile, its losses are against teams with a combined 14-3 record. Was the Raiders' fast start a mirage? We'll find out over the next few weeks. We'll also learn where Las Vegas' season is trending during this stretch. Here's why.

Trade Deadline Nearing

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek watches during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the trade deadline on Nov. 10, these next three weeks are when teams teetering on the line will have to identify themselves as buyers or sellers. Las Vegas' final game before the deadline is against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 8. The Raiders also face the Rams and Jets during this span.

If the Raiders are still within striking distance of the playoff picture, we could see general manager John Spytek make some calls to improve the team. However, if Las Vegas' woes continue and it's 3-6 or 4-5, the front office could turn the page to the future and look to move pass rusher Maxx Crosby. Even at 4-5, the Raiders would be in a spot to challenge for a playoff spot, but with several contenders needing edge rushers, the organization could look to sell at maximum value.

Potential Switch to Fernando Mendoza?

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks to pass the ball against etc New England Patriots in the second half quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kirk Cousins has been a pleasant surprise, considering the last two years in Atlanta indicated the 38-year-old quarterback was on his last legs. In head coach Klint Kubiak's system, Cousins has looked like a completely different player, compiling 1,582 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while completing 63.4 percent of his passes. However, as the losses mount, so will the pressure on the coaching staff to turn the keys to the rookie quarterback.

Switching to Mendoza wouldn't necessarily mean the Raiders would be sellers at the deadline, but it would signal that the coaching staff believes Cousins is no longer the best option. That said, making the switch from the veteran to the future franchise quarterback would mean the team is trending in the wrong direction. What transpires from now until the first week in November will paint a clearer picture for the rest of the Raiders' 2026 season.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing will expedite the Raiders' turn to the future, and who knows, Cousins could be a trade candidate in this scenario.