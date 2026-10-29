Hondo's Raiders Musings: Rebuild, Playoff Push & Trade Deadline

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Raiders (3-4) go to New Jersey this weekend to face the New York Jets (2-5).

But before they make the trip across multiple time zones for a 10 AM PT kickoff, the Silver and Black have a lot of work to do.

Thursday Musings

Raiders DE Cian Slone | Darrell Craig Harris

Each week, I sit down to write a lengthy article that takes you inside the building and explains what's going on.

It is a unique time of year: in today’s NFL, the first four weeks are more of an extension of training camp because of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the limitations not only on practice, but on how you can practice.

You then get just a handful of games to assess who you are, and then the NFL trade deadline is at hand.

In the past, the NFL trade deadline came and went with little fanfare, unlike MLB, the NHL, and even the NBA, but those times are changing.

Las Vegas Raiders CB Darien Porter | Darrell Craig Harris

As the Raiders weigh the future under GM John Spytek’s watchful eye and focus on the now with Klint Kubiak leading the way, so much is happening with your beloved Silver and Black, who are in the midst of an epic rebuild and in the playoff hunt.

These are fascinating times to both cover the team and, in your case, be a fan of this storied franchise. There is a lot of talk around the Raiders superstar DE Maxx Crosby and the NFL trade deadline. I will have much more to discuss on this sooner rather than later, but I can tell you this from NFL executives. The Raiders are not shopping him. I can also tell you that, unlike before, he isn't asking to get out.

Running Game Woes

Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris

It is no secret that the Raiders' offensive line has had its share of issues in 2026, but part of the blame for the running game also falls on RB Ashton Jeanty. Klint Kubiak said the running game woes aren’t all on the offensive line.

“It’s a team thing. We can all do things better, running backs, fullbacks, offensive line. It’s a team thing. We’re definitely focusing on different things with each player, but we can all improve.”

Zuhner Rather than Later

On Monday, I asked Kubiak if it was time for rookie OL Trey Zuhn III to get some reps at guard this week, and he answered matter-of-factly, “Yes.”

Raiders talented OL Trey Zuhn lll | Darrell Craig Harris

On Wednesday, the first-year head coach went into more detail about his development.

“I’ve seen a guy who, since the day he got here, has been a Swiss Army knife. He can play so many positions. He’s a very intelligent, hardworking player who’s still ascending and still getting better, and he’ll have his chance.”

WR Jack Bech

WR Jack Bech could be back as early as this week. Whenever Kubiak determines it is time, he talked about what to expect from his sophomore.

Jack Bech could be back this week for the Raiders. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“I would start with the energy he brings to our team, his love of the game, his work habits. He just has a whole other aura about him when he’s on the field, and his teammates feel it. Coaches feel it. He’s a really solid run blocker; he’s got strong hands. Really happy to have him back out there.”

Kubiak acknowledged that he felt there was a chance for a Bech return this week when asked if he could be ready for Sunday.

“I do.”

WR Dont’e Thornton

Dont'e Thornton needs to step up now! | Darrell Craig Harris

No one is more polarizing on this team than Dont’e Thornton Jr. (DTJ), a terrific young man who has struggled to make an impact. Many, myself included, thought he was headed to season-ending injured reserve (IR) at best, or possibly cut from the roster completely.

Instead, GM John Spytek kept him and elevated him back to the 53-man roster.

Kubiak pulled no punches and served no public relations Kool-Aid when asked what DTJ has to do to play in actual games.

“Well, he’s got to take the spot of another guy, so he’s got to go beat out somebody.”

Raiders rookie sensation, QB Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Aretha Franklin re-released the old song “Respect” in 1967, and it turned into a national craze that still gets crowds dancing when played today.

When Pete Carroll arrived, there was instant respect because of all his championships, and deservedly so. But Kubiak came in and earned respect. Michael Mayer spoke after the loss to the Rams in the locker room, but honestly, it is a theme among all the players.

Raiders long-time LT Kolton Miller | Darrell Craig Harris

The locker room loves the tough-love nature of their first-year coach, and he talked about Mayer’s comments and the respect his locker room has for him.

“Well, we’re 3-4, and we’ve got a lot of season to play. It’s nice of Mike [Mayer] to say that, but shoot, we’re right in this thing.”

Offensive Line

Delmar "DJ" Glaze, "The Mule," is having a stellar season for the Silver and Black. | Darrell Craig Harris

The Raiders are fortunate to have an elite OL coach in Rick Dennison, and with this being a rebuilding year, Kubiak addressed shaking things up on the OL and giving some guys some fresh, new, and different opportunities.

Has Kubiak settled in on rookie OL Trey Zuhn III at one spot, since he can play all five on the offensive line?

"That’s the thing, he can do a lot. You’ve got to focus in on a few, but he can do it all. He can play tackle, he can play guard, he can play center. He might be able to play quarterback, I don’t know, I haven’t let him try yet.”

Las Vegas Raiders OL Trey Zuhn III and Tyler Linderbaum. | Darrell Craig Harris

Kubiak elaborated on the mental and physical acumen a player needs to move or change positions, as well as what it takes from his staff.

“There are many, especially on the offensive line. Every scheme has its own unique calls and unique techniques. But the great thing is Coach [Rick] Dennison, Coach Mario [Jeberaeel], Pete [Collins] and Ben [Wilkerson] put those guys through all of that in training camp, so there are a lot of reps we’ve banked that we’re now using to our advantage.”

But despite all that, Kubiak made it clear that Zuhn will still practice and potentially play multiple spots. “He has to play multiple positions.”

Not Just One Thing

Raiders rookie head coach Klint Kubiak and elite STC Joe DeCamillis. | Darrell Craig Harris

We live in a complicated world that wants easy answers. The two are diabolically opposed. Football is a complicated game, and while people want quick, easy answers to the Raiders' problems, it isn’t one thing; it rarely is in life or football.

“There’s not one big thing. There are plenty of things we’re working on that we're being intentional about. I wish it was just one thing, but it never is. Whether you’re on a 3-4 team or an undefeated team, you’re always improving your weaknesses, always trying to get players better and get the young players better who are going to play one day. That’s part of the job, preparing for one week and preparing for the future, all in the same day.”

That principle of multiple issues is even clearer when you look at a team struggling to stop the run. Kubiak again took it head-on and made it abundantly clear that it isn’t just one thing.

Raiders specialist Segun Olubi warming up Jets week. | Darrell Craig Harris

“It’s tackling, it’s alignment, it’s assignment. It’s just playing a better brand of football and getting back to how we started this season.”

Bech to the Rescue

One of the elite things WR Jack Bech does is block, which is a must for a wide receiver in the Kubiak system, and if he can come back this week, Kubiak is excited to have his blocking prowess on the field.

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jack Bech | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“I think that’s a great point. I think he has a lot of value, but I would also say the receivers who have been blocking before have been doing a really good job. Coach [Zach] Azzanni is as good as it gets with every detail of the game, especially the run game, and his guys are extremely well-prepared.”

Accountability

Raiders players talked extensively in the locker room this week about accountability and holding each other to a standard. That isn’t something thrown around, and it isn’t something losing teams focus on. Whether intentional or not, it testified to the culture Kubiak is building. He talked about how that talk has translated to the locker room this week.

Michael Mayer | Darrell Craig Harris

“That’s the NFL. Every week you have to respond, and you’ve got to do it 17 weeks in a row. You can’t sit in those chairs in those team meeting rooms if you’re not an accountable human. If you’re just a talented guy who doesn’t have accountability, you don’t last very long. Those are the guys we’re looking for as we build our program.”

Veteran Presence

No veteran leads from the front better than the NFL’s leading TD passer, QB Kirk Cousins. That is why he was at the top of Kubiak’s list to come in here, mentor, and lead while a rookie QB is learning on the bench. Kubiak talked about Cousins' presence and what he brings to the organization.

“Knowing him as long as I have, whether he’s on a hot streak or a losing streak, he’s the same. That’s what you want from your leaders. You want consistency.”

Raiders QB Kirk Cousins is leading the NFL in touchdown passes. | Darrell Craig Harris

Too Much Cousins?

Cousins was clear that the passing game missed opportunities, and when Kubiak was asked how to fix them, he went right back to the running game. That may surprise some, but since he was a candidate for the job, we told you his entire offensive scheme is predicated on running the football.

“We need to take advantage of the run better. We’ve got to get better there. Quit throwing it so much.”

Raiders QB Kirk Cousins is currently third in the NFL in passing yards. | Darrell Craig Harris

J-E-T-S, J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets

If you are not familiar with that chant, you will be after Sunday. It echoes at each Jets game, and speaking of the Jets, Kubiak talked about what sticks out on film when he watches them.

“I see an extremely physical team. I see a very talented team. They have our full attention. They’re very well-coached. And no matter who we’re playing each week, on these days, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, we’d better make sure we’re focusing on ourselves and getting ourselves better.”

NFL Trade Deadline

Raiders rookie S Treydan Stukes | Darrell Craig Harris

The NFL trade deadline is looming on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 1 PM PT, and Kubiak was asked how the team is approaching and discussing it.

“We’re talking every day about those things. [John] Spytek and his staff do a great job, and that’s every day in the NFL. Especially this close to the deadline, you’re talking about many scenarios.”

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