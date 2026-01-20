What Raiders Learned About QB Target Mendoza's Championship Performance

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the market for a quarterback this offseason, as they have been every offseason since cutting Derek Carr.

The Geno Smith acquisition did not work out the way fans and the organization wanted, and the Raiders will likely look to move on as soon as they can. The search for a franchise QB begins again.

Thankfully for General Manager John Spytek , his team has the No. 1 overall pick and is heavily presumed to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with it. Mendoza led the Hoosiers to a national championship victory, their first in program history.

What did the Raiders learn about Mendoza’s title-winning performance?

Fernando Mendoza scouting report

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Mendoza completed 16-of-27 passes for 186 yards. He did not have the prolific passing performance he usually does, but he made enough plays to lead the Hoosiers to an undefeated season.

He made the biggest play of the night on a fourth-down call, running in a touchdown score from 12 yards out and banging off of defenders to put IU up by double-digits.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with his teammates after rushing for a touchdown Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That play showed Mendoza will put himself on the line in the biggest moments to win. The Raiders have not had a player like that in a long time, and he is the right person to lead their franchise and turn things around in Las Vegas.

Mendoza is also an incredibly cerebral quarterback, as he did not turn the ball over against three of the best defenses in college football during the playoff. He totaled nine touchdowns and no interceptions against Alabama, Oregon, and Miami.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) lifts the trophy after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders turned the ball over too much last season, as Smith threw 17 interceptions in 2025. Mendoza only threw six interceptions over a 16-game season, so he takes care of the football much better. Not only is Mendoza a quarterback with the right mindset, but he also has the physical tools to succeed at the next level. He is 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds with incredible accuracy and arm strength.

Mendoza also made multiple big-time throws in the game, connecting with wide receiver Charlie Becker on crucial third and fourth-down plays. He is not afraid to make a risky throw in an important moment, and he was often rewarded for it.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) celebrates after a catch against the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With Spytek, Tom Brady , and Mark Davis all in attendance for the national championship game, the Raiders saw up close what Mendoza could do for their franchise. With the team in the market for a quarterback, the perfect one is available when the team needs it.

