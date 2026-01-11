1 Underrated Free Agent Wide Receiver Raiders Should Target

It appears that the Las Vegas Raiders have identified their quarterback of the future. After securing the first-overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, this franchise knew that it would have its pick of the litter.

Then, the top two prospects, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Oregon's Dante Moore, went head-to-head in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Mendoza and the Hoosiers came out with a commanding win, 56-22.

With the quarterback position essentially decided now, minority partner Tom Brady and General Manager John Spytek can focus on the other needs of the organization: head coach, offensive coordinator, and all the other holes on the depth chart. Not only do the Raiders have favorable draft capital to work with, but they'll also have a projected $84 million in cap space to spend in free agency.



Raiders should sign Marquise Brown

Once the Las Vegas Raiders add their new franchise quarterback, their primary focus this offseason needs to be on the offensive line and the defense. There's already a promising supporting cast in Sin City, with Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, and Tre Tucker already on the roster. Once Tom Brady and John Spytek beef up the trenches, though, it would be a good idea for them to add a veteran wide receiver to give their young quarterback a reliable safety blanket downfield.

They had that in Jakobi Meyers, but traded him away to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fourth- and a sixth-round pick before this season's trade deadline. Now, they'll have to add another trustworthy pass-catcher who will preferably make less than what Meyers ended up getting on his extension: $20 million AAV.

Marquise Brown could be the perfect candidate. This past year, he stepped up for a ravaged Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room. In the six games he played without Rashee Rice to begin the campaign, he totaled 30 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns. For the year, he finished with 49 receptions, 587 yards, and five touchdowns. Most notably, he only registered one drop on 72 targets.

From his days with the Oklahoma Sooners and the Baltimore Ravens, "Hollywood" Brown is thought of as a deep threat, which would make him redundant with Tre Tucker, but that's not really the case.

Nearly 88 percent of his catches this season came behind the line of scrimmage or in the short and intermediate areas of the field. Over 32 percent of his yardage came after the reception. In his short stint without Rice on the field, he proved he can be a viable primary option in the passing game. In Las Vegas, he'd open up the field for Tucker, Bowers, and Jeanty and would likely cost significantly less than what the Raiders were unwilling to pay Meyers.

