Raiders' Veteran Looks To Double Down on Productive 2025 Season

Free agency and the NFL Draft have been anything but kind to the Las Vegas Raiders over most of the past few seasons. Their failed roster moves have been well documented, but Las Vegas has also stumbled upon several players who worked out well for them.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders' Successful Move

Veteran cornerback Eric Stokes is one of those players. The Raiders signed Stokes last offseason to a one-year deal that was perfect for both Stokes and the team. The deal gave Stokes an opportunity to prove he was fully back from an injury that derailed his time with the Green Bay Packers.

In return, Las Vegas got a motivated former first-round pick looking to prove himself at a position where they may have the worst talent in the entire league. The addition of Stokes was one of the few moves the Raiders have made in free agency recently that has worked out.

Stokes' Double Down

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

A productive 2025 season and the Raiders' continued need for additional cornerbacks made Stokes arguably the most critical pending free agent on the Raiders' roster entering this offseason. Las Vegas' front office wasted no time securing his services for years to come.

The urgency with which the Raiders' front office re-signed Stokes this offseason confirmed how critical he is to their team. It cannot be overstated how much this Raiders team cannot afford to lose Stokes. Stokes proved he was past his previous injuries by posting another full season.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Stokes missed minimal time with the Raiders in 2025 and is set to be a vital part of Las Vegas' defense moving forward. The veteran cornerback looks to follow up one solid season with another one in 2026. The Raiders' success on defense will depend on it.

Stokes recently explained how good it felt to add another solid season to his career. He signed with the Raiders, with questions still lingering about his ability to stay healthy. Although Stokes, like every player, has room for improvement, health appears not to be an area of concern for Stokes.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“I am not even going to lie to you. It was a great feeling not even just knowing, just going out there and doing everything, it's just so much of just proving myself again to where I know I'm like that,” Stokes said.

“And pretty much it's going out there and showing everybody day in and day out, it's like, 'No, I'm really like that.' I just got one little injury, whatever, and all the other stuff is not that. I know who I am, and every day I got to come out here and prove it to you day in and day out, then I'm really that."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) attempts to make the catch in front of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

As the Raiders work through Organized Team Activities and training camp, Las Vegas' coaching staff will need Stokes to make his presence felt in more ways than one. As one of the most talented and one of the most experienced cornerbacks on the team, the Raiders need Stokes to step up.

Stokes recently noted that establishing himself as a leader is something he has looked forward to.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“It feels good, something new, but then again, something that I've been looking forward to, to where I've been wanting this. I've been wanting a leader role. I've been wanting something like this and all that stuff, so now that the opportunity's here, I'm going to embrace it full force,” Stokes said.

“There's going to be ups and downs. It's pretty much like a roller coaster. I'm going to go through growing pains with this and all that stuff, but it's just a learning curve that I'm ready to take on."