Raiders Have Found Defensive Leader in CB Eric Stokes

The Las Vegas Raiders made several notable signings this offseason on both sides of the ball. Defensively, Las Vegas made quality moves by signing Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Kwity Paye. As big as those moves were, retaining Eric Stokes was arguably just as big, for many reasons.

Watch Stokes Discuss the Raiders' Organized Team Activities Below:

Stokes' Value

Collectively, the Raiders' group of cornerbacks needs help. It has arguably been the defense's biggest and most consistent weakness over the past three seasons. It has been an issue that previous regimes have overlooked for far too long. Those decisions finally caught up to Las Vegas.

The Raiders' need for cornerbacks is evident in recent offseason mock drafts, where the team was routinely mocked to take them early. Las Vegas's need for cornerbacks has been confirmed by its attempts to address the issue with mid-round picks.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) catches a pass against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since the 2021, 2023, and 2024 drafts, the Raiders used a mid-round pick on a corner. The decisions to do so were warranted, but for the most part, they got what they invested in, in a sense. But, they have needed more. The addition of Stokes last offseason was their best attempt in years to fix things.

After battling with injuries while with the Green Bay Packers, the former first-round pick arrived in Las Vegas last offseason on a one-year, prove-it deal. Stokes' talent was never in doubt. For some, his ability to stay healthy was. He eliminated any concerns about his talent and health last season.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) carries the ball defended by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Stokes quickly arrived and established himself as the best corner on the team. The Raiders have several other cornerbacks on the team that opposing quarterbacks would rather throw at than Stokes. Losing him would have been a significant mistake for the Raiders this offseason.

After letting multiple players walk in free agency last offseason, only to see them go on to have productive seasons elsewhere, the Raiders' need to re-sign Stokes this offseason was heightened. Retaining the right pending free agents already on the roster is just as critical as signing new talent.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stokes headlines a group of young and unproven cornerbacks. During Organized Team Activities, Stokes' leadership was on display as he was often seen working with those younger corners. He is a quality first-line corner for the Raiders. Stokes is invaluable to the Raiders ' defense.

As it stands, losing Stokes would be a monumental loss for Las Vegas. They need him on the field as much as possible. Not only is he their best corner, but the additions of quality linebackers and edge rushers should only make Stokes' job easier this upcoming season than it was in 2025.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) celebrates during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Retaining Stokes was a move that many may overlook, but it was one of the most significant moves they could have made this offseason. Considering the season he had for the Raiders, there was no option they could find that they could guarantee was better than Stokes.

His 2025 season and their need at cornerback warranted the contract he was rewarded with earlier this offseason. All Stokes has to do is remain healthy during yet another physically demanding football season, and the Raiders' group of cornerbacks should at least be serviceable.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Stokes is a significant part of the Raiders' plans to turn around their cornerback group, as is Darien Porter. Las Vegas also added two additional cornerbacks in the draft this offseason. More additions are likely on the way to Las Vegas' group of corners over the next couple of offseasons.

However, Stokes' production will be critical to the defense's success.