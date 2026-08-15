Raiders Veterans Trending Toward Roster Bubble (and Who’s Replacing Them)

As they look to rebuild what was one of the league's worst rosters at the end of last season, the Las Vegas Raiders' front office made sure to add a healthy mix of veterans and young players to their roster this offseason. It was another part of their detailed plan to turn things around.

Las Vegas' front office took a hard look in the mirror following the woeful end to Pete Carroll's lone season in the desert. John Spytek and the rest of the Raiders' front office worked hard to find talented players to add via free agency and the NFL Draft.

The 2026 season will tell how much those moves helped Las Vegas improve compared to other teams. However, training camp and their first preseason game confirmed that they are already improved compared to last season's Raiders. Las Vegas' primary competition this upcoming season is itself.

Few things have gone the Raiders' way in recent seasons. They have the coaching staff; now they must make the right additions and subtractions to make their own luck moving forward. Soon, Las Vegas' coaching staff will have to make a few challenging roster-related decisions.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko reacts in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' coaching staff will take a look at everything. They have already begun compiling enough information on each individual player to make sound decisions when the time comes. When it is all said and done, the staff will have months' worth of practices and exhibition games at their disposal.

Part of building a successful team is keeping the right players, which often requires recognizing a player's potential before it's fully realized. Below are a few players trending towards the roster bubble and a few players beginning to take strides forward.

Trending Towards the Bubble

Tight end Chris Myarick, running back Dare Ogunbowale, and offensive tackle Dalton Wagner are three players who could be headed towards the roster bubble with cutdown day approaching at the end of the month. They are far from the only ones headed towards the roster bubble.

However, all three play positions that are relatively set for Las Vegas. The Raiders are three-deep at tight end and running back. Technically, they are even deeper than that at both positions. That makes Myarick and Ogunbowale two players likely to be on the chopping block.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left), owner Mark Davis (center) and general manager John Spytek during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both players still have a chance to make an impact and earn a roster spot via special teams . The Raiders need talent and depth across the board. They cannot afford to miss on players, as they have done at a high rate over the past decade or so. Las Vegas must choose wisely.

Of those three, Wagner would be the most likely to avoid the bubble, as the Raiders need all of the offensive linemen they can get. Wagner has room for improvement, but with where the unit currently stands, it is unclear if Las Vegas' offensive line has improved enough to move on from Wagner.

Rising Raiders

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) celebrates after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kedon Slovis (12) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas is the land of opportunity for up-and-coming players looking to earn a roster spot. While there are several Raiders headed toward the roster bubble, there are many young players who are starting to climb Las Vegas' depth chart as their second preseason game approaches.

The Raiders have a handful of lesser-known players who have paired a productive training camp with a serviceable first preseason game. Las Vegas has a long way to go, but Kubiak likes what he has seen so far from multiple players. They have a few more weeks to continue making their cases.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) and cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) run a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Cian [Slone] on defense has done some good stuff. We got the wide receiver position – we've got a few guys that have showed up between Chase [Roberts] and our young man from Indiana [E.J. Williams Jr.], they got some good snaps yesterday,” Kubiak said.

“Overall, those are the kind of guys that come to mind. Someone I'm missing that you're thinking of is on the tip of my tongue, but I think there's potential for those guys at the bottom of the roster to show what they can do on special teams and try to help us. So, that'll be a good thing to watch too in the last two games."