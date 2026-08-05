What Raiders Need From WR Jack Bech in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a plan for their offseason progression and have done a solid job of sticking to it. Of all the positions the Raiders' front office focused on most this offseason, wide receiver was at the top of the list, as the unit needed more talent.

Along with its offensive line and cornerbacks, Las Vegas' wide receivers are a major focal point of the offseason. The Raiders had so many issues last season that their need at wide receiver, while noticeable, often was not seen as as big a problem as it truly was.

One of the first things Las Vegas' front office did was establish that it would address the wide receiver position with multiple talented receivers, rather than building the unit around what is considered to be a No. 1 wide receiver. This should help second-year wide receiver Jack Bech.

What the Raiders Need From Bech

The Raiders drafted Bech in the second round of last year's NFL Draft. They did so as they expected him to be much more of a contributor than he was in his rookie season. Like most of the 2025 Raiders rookie class, Bech was negatively impacted by many things beyond his control last season.

However, there was still room for improvement on Bech's behalf. That improvement has been on display during the early part of training camp. Las Vegas does not need much from Bech, other than to do what he does well.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' coaching staff is competent enough to figure out how to get the most out of each player on the roster. The Raiders are versatile enough at the position that they can now allow each receiver to simply focus on doing their specific job within Klint Kubiak's offense moving forward.

The fact that the Raiders do not have a true No. 1 receiver and are building their offensive game plan around it takes some of the pressure off Bech to produce, since the ball will be distributed to multiple wide receivers, which will be an innate part of the offense, as veteran receiver Tre Tucker explained.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Room Presents Versatility

“Everyone has different skill sets, and that's what you want. You don't want just all the same guys, that just doesn't work like that, and that's not really what you want,” Tucker said after training camp.

“You want guys with different skill sets that can do different things, but at the same time, you want them to all do things similar. You don't want it to just be drastic because then that that goes in a lot of football things of who's on who's off the field. So, you want those guys to have different skill sets but be very similar at the same time."

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason, the Raiders made sweeping changes to their coaching staff and on both sides of the ball. Bech should be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Las Vegas' offensive additions, as those additions should give Bech and Las Vegas' quarterbacks a few more seconds to operate.

So far in training camp, Bech's improvement has quietly been on display. The Raiders need Bech to take the next step, while also staying within his role in the offense. He recently gave insight into his productive offseason and early training camp.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think I should just start off with the coaching staff and all the guys that have come in, especially a guy like Kirk Cousins, who brings so much knowledge into the offensive room. He comes in and he's such a good mentor for all of us. Just the knowledge he has of all the years he's played in the league. He's seen every look 100 times,” Bech said.

“So, he's able to coach us through different looks, different reads of what he sees, how he wants us to do different things. The players to the offensive coaches, we're all on the same page with everything he's saying. He wants to see what Coach [Klint] Kubiak and Coach [Andrew] Janocko are talking about. So, it's been really great to just have some really awesome guys in here, really leading us, not only as players but as men."