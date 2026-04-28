Raiders' Late Picks With Best Shot To Make Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders added 10 draft picks to their roster during the 2026 NFL Draft. Several of their picks later in the draft have the potential of making the roster. Las Vegas' 2025 draft haul confirms that late picks are not always guaranteed to make a team's roster.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brandon Cleveland

Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) scrambles as North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (44) defends in the fourth quarter in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Raiders moved on from Tyree Wilson in a trade with the New Orleans Saints that also netted them a seventh-round pick. Las Vegas made up for the vacant roster spot by adding defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland in the seventh round. The move was multifaceted for the Raiders.

In Cleveland, the Raiders have a low-risk player with potential as a developmental rotational piece in a 3-4 defense that will need as many quality options as possible along its interior defensive line. Cleveland is a player the Raiders' coaching staff will be able to mold under Rob Leonard.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (DL06) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders were unlikely to re-sign Tyree Wilson to a second deal. They were also unlikely to get more for him than what they did in the trade with the Saints. The Raiders essentially got a cost-efficient player at a position of need for the new defensive scheme they will run.

Cleveland should make the roster, but the defensive line is still technically the Raiders' deepest position group. Whether or not Cleveland makes the roster will depend on how much of a project the Raiders' coaching staff views him as.

Hezekiah Masses

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) warms up before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has too much of a need at cornerback and too few proven options at the position for Masses not to make the roster this season. Depending on how quickly he develops, he may have a chance to do much more than just make the roster; he may push for playing time.

Much of what the Raiders will be on defense remains to be seen. Still, even after trading for Taron Johnson and drafting two cornerbacks, Las Vegas still needs help at corner. This position group, along with its offensive line, will take multiple seasons to fix. That is how great their need at corner is.

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Masses making the roster seems to be a no-brainer, especially if the team feels Jermod McCoy should have surgery. If they do, that is even more reason to get Masses on the roster and on the field early. Young corners drafted late often play on Sundays, and practice only does so much for corners.

Allowing Masses to grow with in-game experience alongside Eric Stokes and Darien Porter would be extremely valuable. Getting Masses on the field as soon as possible would buy them time with McCoy, potentially allowing Masses and a fully healthy McCoy to take the field together one day.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Dalton Johnson (DB38) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Dalton Johnson

The third and fourth rounds are considered the middle rounds of the draft. Of the Raiders' four picks in the fifth round or later, Johnson seems to also be a sure bet to make the Raiders' roster this upcoming season. Even if he does not, for some reason, Las Vegas has a plan in mind for Johnson.

McCoy could be a practice squad player, making one more open roster space that could be occupied by Johnson. Allowing Johnson to make the roster and develop with former college teammate and fellow rookie safety, Treydan Stukes, would be a smart development play for the Raiders.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Director of College Scouting Brandon Yeargan explained how valuable the Raiders' front office believes Johnson is, both in combination with and apart from the addition of Stukes.

“I was fired up just because we moved up to get Dalton Johnson, so that trade allowed us that opportunity. We have a lot of conviction and belief in Dalton Johnson's ability to play defense and special teams, too. So, that was pretty exciting for me as a college scouting director,” Yeargan said after the final night of the draft.