Grading Raiders' Trade, Fourth-Round Pick of Mike Washington

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the process of assembling a strong draft class. Las Vegas has continued to use the draft to add much-needed depth to its roster. The Raiders entered the offseason looking to add depth and have found plenty of it in the NFL Draft.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Raiders' Next Move

After trading down during the second day and earlier in the third day of the NFL Draft, the Raiders traded up in the draft. Las Vegas traded the No. 134 pick and the No. 208 overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons for the No. 122 overall pick in the draft. Las Vegas selected Mike Washington No. 122 overall.

Las Vegas drafted a running back for the third consecutive time. Washington will join an offense that already contains Ashton Jeanty, last season's No. 6 overall pick. However, head coach Klint Kubiak will aim to use more than just Jeanty out of the backfield, which is where Washington comes in.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team running back Mike Washington Jr. (27) of Arkansas runs the ball during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Raiders are on a roll. They have been precise in every move they have made this offseason. This is true in both free agency and the draft. Las Vegas' offseason has been filled with understandable and reasonable roster additions that will make them better immediately.

Las Vegas entered the day with six picks, then traded down in the fourth round and later traded back up in the same round. The Raiders have had a solid draft so far. Following the second day of the draft, Raiders general manager John Spytek explained how he planned to approach the third day.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“We're just going to keep trying to identify the really good football players that want to be Raiders and lay it on the line for their teammates. We've got a lot of really good ones left, too. We've got six picks left tomorrow, and we're thrilled and excited about that challenge and that opportunity tomorrow,” Spytek said after the second night of the draft."

“It's a magic equation that there's no perfect science to, but since the day I got here, and really Starky [Brian Stark] too, we've just tried to load this roster up with guys that love it, that have leadership traits, that are great teammates, that will do the right thing, that will do the extra thing, and I think we all really felt like the guys that we have so far in the 2026 Draft, they fill those buckets up pretty well."

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

It is rare for the front office to make every move in an offseason. That has essentially been the case for the Raiders so far this offseason, until this pick. The Raiders' selection of Washington makes sense. They need another back alongside Jeanty. However, they have more pressing needs.

At least it seems they have more pressing needs. This, of course, depends on how much Klint Kubiak plans on using two running backs in his offense, which remains to be seen. Still, it could be argued that the Raiders could have improved equally as much, if not more, by selecting another player.

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr (4) rushes in the second quarter as Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (25) defends at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Running Back Room Improves

Kubiak showed in Seattle what he can do with two capable running backs. He now has that in Las Vegas, after the addition of Washington. They also got pretty good value, adding Washington in the fourth round of the draft. Still, this might be the most questionable draft pick they made in this draft.

Cornerback Malik Muhammad was drafted two picks later. Although the Raiders had selected cornerback Jermod McCoy with the first pick in the fourth round, doubling down and adding Muhammad would have protected them if McCoy's well-documented injury history holds him back.

Oct 25, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) hands off to running back Mike Washington Jr (4) during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Raiders also need more corners, even after the addition of McCoy. If McCoy is unable to develop because of injuries or any other reason, they are in the same position they were in before they drafted him.

Selecting another cornerback instead of Washington would have hedged the Raiders' bet on McCoy. Las Vegas also could have drafted another offensive lineman, who would have been a solid addition here.

Grade: C+