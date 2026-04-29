3 Moves Las Vegas Raiders Could Make Post-Draft

The NFL Draft has come and gone as the new era of Las Vegas Raiders football is set to begin this fall under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak, rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and second-year general manager John Spytek.

Las Vegas is in a spot where it could continue to build its roster through free agency or the trade market, thanks to having plenty of cap space remaining heading into the summer. Big moves could make the Raiders a sleeper in the AFC West this upcoming season. Let's look at three moves Spytek and the Raiders could make following the NFL Draft.

Make a Move at Wide Receiver, Whether in Free Agency or Trade Market

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Following the NFL Draft, the Raiders still have $25.8 million in salary cap space. There is room to make a move at an ever-important position with Mendoza on the roster and likely to see the field as soon as Week 1. Free agents like Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel, and Jauan Jennings all provide varying degrees of immediate impact.

One area they could also explore is the trade market. Could they lure in Brandon Aiyuk from San Francisco as their top playmaker, or even make a stunning trade for Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro A.J. Brown? I wouldn't rule out the Raiders as potential destinations for either high-end playmaker.

Adding a Veteran Presence at Cornerback

Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) cannot make a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Raiders' cornerback room is young, especially after drafting Jermod McCoy in the fourth round. I'm a big proponent of having veteran talent in the locker room at positions where there may be inexperience or youth, and Las Vegas' perimeter defense seems a bit young in my eyes, even if Eric Stokes has been around for a minute.

Marshon Lattimore or L'Jarius Snead aren't the world-beaters like they used to, but both would provide ample value and experience for Las Vegas within the locker room in a competitive division.

Make a Post-June 1 Trade for a Defensive Tackle

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) is introduced before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The defensive trenches for Las Vegas are still underwhelming, though Adam Butler remains a rock-solid middleman.

Yet, with the current salary cap space available, the Raiders could look to add a veteran defensive tackle who could provide their team with financial relief. One player that comes to mind is Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead, who would save them roughly $14.5 million in cap space by trading him, which should garner a late-round pick in 2027.