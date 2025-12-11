What Raiders’ Week 15 Will Reveal About Growth of Young Core

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in what will be arguably the league's best overall roster against arguably the league's worst overall roster. Still, there are certain aspects of the upcoming matchup worth keep an eye on.

Las Vegas has lost 11 of its last 12 games. They have finally started giving their young players more playing time on game days. One of those players is rookie offensive lineman Caleb Rogers. The Raiders need Rogers to develop quickly as he plays along Las Vegas' worst position groups.

Raiders' Next Move

The Raiders ' offensive line has been the team's Achilles heel this season. Las Vegas' offense is arguably the worst in the National Football League because of injuries and poor coaching. THe Raiders have searched for answers along its offensive line for most of the season.

This has been especially the case since Jackson Powers-Johnson was injured. After refusing to play Rogers, he finally earned his way onto the field after improving in practice. Las Vegas needs the rookie offensive lineman to make strides quickly over the next four weeks.

Rogers started the first game of his career against the Broncos on Sunday. By most accounts, the rookie offensive lineman had a productive first start in the National Football League. After the game, Carroll praised Rogers for a successful first outing in the league.

"Caleb [Rogers] made it through the game, played the whole game. That's a success in itself, that he was able to hold up against those guys. It's a terrific rush from them, and he played okay, and he'll get way better because of it. His confidence will be there, and he'll feel comfortable," Carroll said.

Las Vegas is sure to face a few challenging questions regarding its offensive line rebuild this offseason. They must see what they have in Rogers and others.

On Wednesday, Carroll elaborated on Rogers' status moving forward. While Carroll and the Raiders will likely take things week by week when it comes to the right guard position. Carroll did note that he plans to start Rogers on Sunday against the Eagles. It will be a stiff challenge for Rogers.

"Well, he'll start this week as things are going. He did a nice job last week first time out. There's plenty of areas for improvement, but I think the confidence that he gains, we'll see how that affects him from being out there for a whole game, and I was fired up for him,” Carroll said.

