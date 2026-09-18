Raiders' Week 2 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Game Status

After years of dealing with a surplus of injuries, the Las Vegas Raiders entered the season with two of their best players dealing with injuries. As the Raiders round out their week of practice ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, they appear to be getting healthier.

Along with the questions still surrounding their budding team, Las Vegas also has questions surrounding a handful of players on their injury report. Friday's practice provided clarity overall but raised another issue for the Chargers to prepare for, with little time to do so before Sunday afternoon.

Raiders' Slim Injury Report

Las Vegas' final injury report only included three players from Wednesday through Friday. Running back Ashton Jeanty was listed on the report but fully participated in practice each day this week. Darien Porter did not practice at all this week; he will miss Sunday's AFC West matchup .

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell did not participate on Thursday or Friday for personal reasons. As the team's third quarterback, O'Connell's absence will not have an impact on Sunday's game. The improving health of the other players, though, will be vital to Las Vegas' chances of winning.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter's injury is a significant blow to Las Vegas' defense heading into Week 2. However, it currently appears that Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey will also miss Sunday's game with an injury. That essentially negates the loss of Porter and makes it easier to leave him out.

Porter is too valuable to the Raiders long-term to risk his health on a Week 2 matchup in this situation. Yet, more notably than Porter missing the entire week of practice and Sunday's game, Friday witnessed the return of an even bigger asset for Las Vegas.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowers Returns

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers missed Week 1 as he recovered from a knee procedure ahead of the season. Bowers missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday before returning on Friday. It remains to be seen whether or not he will play on Sunday. His game status was listed as doubtful.

Whether or not he returns, Las Vegas' coaching staff is confident that Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas can get them through another week, especially if it means another week of rest for Bowers. Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko shared his thoughts on Mayer and the tight end group.

"I think everybody has an evolving role each week, especially as we all get into this, whether it's our first year together or we're together for a long time. Everybody's evolving [from] Week 1, whether it's Michael [Mayer], whether it's different guys we ask to do different jobs,” Janocko said before practice on Thursday.

“I thought Mike [Mayer] did a nice job in what we asked him to do, took advantage of his opportunities, made some plays for us. We look forward to the offense as a whole, just keep evolving, keep creating plays."

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Eli Apple (30) attempts to tackle Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Official Game Status

Porter is out for Sunday's game. Bowers is doubtful and will be a game-time decision on Sunday. O'Connell's return is to be decided as he deals with a family matter. Jeanty will play on Sunday, as he did in Week 1, and practiced every day this week.

Other than those players, Las Vegas will travel to Los Angeles relatively healthy. Their Week 1 performance should build offensive confidence if Bowers is out. Hezekiah Masses and the rest of the Raiders' defensive backs have a chance to gain valuable experience.

Week 2 is a solid opportunity for the Raiders, regardless of the outcome. The Raiders took tangible steps forward as a team after each preseason game and look to do so again after their Week 1 win. Las Vegas maximizes lessons learned from its outings against other teams.

A Week 2 road win against the Chargers would confirm as much. Las Vegas has a chance to get off to a solid start after several seasons that began poorly. Divisional matchups are usually toss-ups, but that has not been the case for Las Vegas lately.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Eboigbe (92) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AFC West wins have been hard to come by for the Raiders in recent years. Sunday would be a good time to begin changing that.