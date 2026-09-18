Three Storylines I'm Watching Most in Raiders' Matchup vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders enter their Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, aiming to build upon a productive first week of the regular season. The Raiders and Chargers have played each other within the first five weeks of the regular season every year since 2021.

The two teams are set for another early-season meeting, but this time feels different. The Chargers are coming off a surprising loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders looked better than many outside the organization probably expected heading into the first game of the season.

The Week 2 matchup between Las Vegas and Los Angeles will put all the pressure on the Chargers, as they look to avoid a 0-2 start to the season. Furthermore, much of what the Cardinals did well against the Chargers, Las Vegas can do, too.

There is no shortage of angles and storylines heading into a critical divisional matchup between the Raiders and the Chargers.

Can Raiders Break Recent Streak at SoFi Stadium?

The Raiders have worked all offseason to build a team very different from any recent Raiders team Los Angeles has faced since both teams relocated. In Week 1, Las Vegas undoubtedly looked like a more competent team all around.

However, a win at SoFi Stadium on Sunday would take the Raiders to 2-0 and give them an AFC West win. Las Vegas has won one divisional game in the past two seasons combined. It is tough for any team to beat history, even though every team's roster turns over each year.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view as Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws in the first quarter on the Raiders shield logo at midfield against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet if the Raiders that took the field in Week 1 can replicate that performance in Week 2, anything is possible. The Raiders' many new pieces should make it easier to move past their recent misfortune in Los Angeles.

Most of Las Vegas' coaches and players are new, meaning they have no prior ties to the Raiders' recent AFC West woes. Still, beating the Chargers on the road for the first time since 2019 would quickly confirm that Week 1 was not a fluke.

Can Raiders' Ground Game Follow Up One Strong Game With Another?

Ashton Jeanty and the Raiders ran for over 100 yards on Sunday against the Dolphins. After finishing two of the last three seasons with the fewest rushing yards of any team in the league, it will be interesting to see if Jeanty and the Raiders can rush for 100 yards again.

Doing so would likely mean the Raiders are in a competitive game on Sunday, possibly in the lead. Las Vegas would love to shorten games against teams that are better than them on paper. Sunday against the Chargers would be the perfect opportunity.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The respective additions of Tyler Linderbaum and Spencer Burford allow the Raiders to at least try to run the ball more than they did most of the time last season. If Las Vegas' ground game can get going at all, they will likely take the same approach they did against the Dolphins.

Las Vegas will use runs, however big or small, to force third-and-short. That will let them attack the Chargers' defense with more runs or their long list of pass-catching options. No matter how they do it, getting Jeanty, Mike Washington, and the ground game going will be vital on Sunday.

Can Raiders' D-Line Continue To Make Mess in the Backfield?

Ideally, Las Vegas wants its revamped defensive line and linebackers to consistently create pressure. On the other hand, the Chargers will go to great lengths to protect Justin Herbert. Questions remain about what happens if the Raiders can't generate pressure.

Los Angeles has spent all week trying to find ways to keep Las Vegas' defense from getting to Herbert. The Raiders' group of defensive backs must be prepared to play more of a role this upcoming Sunday, as the Chargers have a much better offense than the Dolphins.

Las Vegas will need another complete game, especially on defense, to leave Los Angeles with a win.