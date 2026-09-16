Raiders' Week 2 Depth Chart: What Stands Out

The Las Vegas Raiders have released their depth chart ahead of a pivotal early-season AFC West matchup.

Below is an analysis of the Raiders' updated depth chart heading into Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins Fernando Mendoza Aidan O'Connell

Analysis: Cousins is undoubtedly the starter. However, it remains to be seen how explosive the offense can truly be with him under center.

Running Back

Ashton Jeanty Mike Washington Dylan Laube

Analysis: Jeanty had arguably the best game of his career on Sunday. Las Vegas plans to get him the ball in as many ways as possible moving forward. Week 1 proved that when they do, they're tough to stop.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Dylan Laube (23) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) wait to take the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Connor Heyward

Analysis: Heyward plays a critical role.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) catches the ball for a first down in the first quarter against against the Miami Dolphinsat Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Brock Bowers Michael Mayer Ian Thomas

Analysis: If Mayer and Thomas continue playing well, Las Vegas should consider giving Bowers additional time off.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Jalen Nailor Malik Benson

Analysis: Week 1 went just how the Raiders' brass drew it up for their receivers.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field after warm ups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Tre Tucker Jack Bech Dareke Young

Analysis: Las Vegas just needs their receivers to keep doing what they did in Week 1.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle

Kolton Miller Charles Grant

Analysis: Miller looks to be back to his normal, dependable self.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Guard

Spencer Burford Bryce Cabeldue

Analysis: Burford is solid, especially between Miller and Tyler Linderbaum. Cabeldue was the only change from last week's depth chart.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) walks off the field after the Raiders score a touchdown during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Center

Tyler Linderbaum

Analysis: Linderbaum's presence was extremely noticeable in Week 1. He allows the Raiders to do things they simply couldn't do last season .

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Guard

Jackson Powers-Johnson Caleb Rogers

Analysis: This may be the best version of Powers-Johnson yet, provided he stays healthy.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Tackle

DJ Glaze Trey Zuhn

Analysis: Glaze looks improved from last season, but one game is not enough to confirm. He must continue playing well.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive End

Maxx Crosby Malcolm Koonce

Analysis: This is arguably the best supporting cast Crosby has played with since being drafted. His production will reflect that.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Adam Butler Folorunso Fatukasi Thomas Booker

Analysis: This might be the single deepest position on the Raiders' roster.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) runs with the ball while defended by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) in the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Tonka Hemingway Jonah Laulu JJ Pegues

Analysis: Las Vegas will use all of their defensive tackles at some point, as they have a solid rotation of interior defensive linemen.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge

Kwity Paye Patrick Johnson

Analysis: Paye's addition to the roster added to an already deep defensive line. Las Vegas has reason to be confident in its group of defensive ends and edge rushers.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) tackles Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Inside Linebacker

Nakobe Dean Tommy Eichenberg Segun Olubi

Analysis: Dean was just the player Las Vegas needed to lead this defense. The Raiders need him to stay healthy.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) catches the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Inside Linebacker

Quay Walker Cody Lindenberg

Analysis: Walker's impact on Las Vegas' defense is invaluable.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Cornerback

Eric Stokes Jermod McCoy Darrell Luter Jr.

Analysis: Stokes has the starting position secured. McCoy and Luter will continue to get up to speed throughout the season.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) and cornerback Darien Porter (26) warm up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Cornerback

Darien Porter Hezekiah Masses

Analysis: Expect to see more of Masses as the season continues, starting this week.

Slot Corner

Taron Johnson

Analysis: Johnson performed well on Sunday. However, he and the rest of Las Vegas' secondary have a tall task ahead of them this week.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) celebrates an interception in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Free Safety

Treydan Stukes Isaiah Pola-Mao

Analysis: Stukes had an impressive first game of his career. He registered the first interception and erased safety as a position of concern. At least for one game. He will be tested much more this Sunday.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) punches the ball from Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (6) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strong Safety

Jeremy Chinn Dalton Johnson

Analysis: Chinn will be vital against the Chargers. Look for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard to use Chinn in multiple ways on Sunday. The veteran safety is clearly a vital part of Leonard's defense. They should likely go ahead and ensure that remains the case moving into the future.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a field goal in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker

Matt Gay

Analysis: It appears the Raiders made the right decision.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) walks onto the field during warmups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter/Holder

AJ Cole

Analysis: The Raiders would love not to punt until the fourth quarter, as they did against the Dolphins. Regardless, Cole will be ready.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) breaks a tackle by Miami Dolphins kicker Riley Patterson (47) in the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kick Returner

Dylan Laube Dareke Young

Analysis: Laube had a significant impact on Las Vegas' Week 1 win via special teams. If the Raiders keep getting favorable field position from solid kickoff returns, it could directly lead to a win or two that many didn't expect before the season started.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) lines up before the snap during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punt Returner

Malik Benson Dylan Laube

Analysis: Benson averaged nearly 20 yards per punt return against the Dolphins. They are barely scratching he surface with Benson on offense and special teams.