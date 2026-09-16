Raiders' Week 2 Depth Chart: What Stands Out

The Las Vegas Raiders have released their depth chart ahead of a pivotal early-season AFC West matchup.
Below is an analysis of the Raiders' updated depth chart heading into Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Quarterback
Kirk Cousins
Fernando Mendoza
Aidan O'Connell
Analysis: Cousins is undoubtedly the starter. However, it remains to be seen how explosive the offense can truly be with him under center.
Running Back
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Washington
Dylan Laube
Analysis: Jeanty had arguably the best game of his career on Sunday. Las Vegas plans to get him the ball in as many ways as possible moving forward. Week 1 proved that when they do, they're tough to stop.
Fullback
Connor Heyward
Analysis: Heyward plays a critical role.
Tight End
Brock Bowers
Michael Mayer
Ian Thomas
Analysis: If Mayer and Thomas continue playing well, Las Vegas should consider giving Bowers additional time off.
Wide Receiver
Jalen Nailor
Malik Benson
Analysis: Week 1 went just how the Raiders' brass drew it up for their receivers.
Wide Receiver
Tre Tucker
Jack Bech
Dareke Young
Analysis: Las Vegas just needs their receivers to keep doing what they did in Week 1.
Left Tackle
Kolton Miller
Charles Grant
Analysis: Miller looks to be back to his normal, dependable self.
Left Guard
Spencer Burford
Bryce Cabeldue
Analysis: Burford is solid, especially between Miller and Tyler Linderbaum.Cabeldue was the only change from last week's depth chart.
Analysis: This may be the best version of Powers-Johnson yet, provided he stays healthy.
Right Tackle
DJ Glaze
Trey Zuhn
Analysis: Glaze looks improved from last season, but one game is not enough to confirm. He must continue playing well.
Defensive End
Maxx Crosby
Malcolm Koonce
Analysis: This is arguably the best supporting cast Crosby has played with since being drafted. His production will reflect that.
Defensive Tackle
Adam Butler
Folorunso Fatukasi
Thomas Booker
Analysis: This might be the single deepest position on the Raiders' roster.
Defensive Tackle
Tonka Hemingway
Jonah Laulu
JJ Pegues
Analysis: Las Vegas will use all of their defensive tackles at some point, as they have a solid rotation of interior defensive linemen.
Edge
Kwity Paye
Patrick Johnson
Analysis: Paye's addition to the roster added to an already deep defensive line. Las Vegas has reason to be confident in its group of defensive ends and edge rushers.
Right Inside Linebacker
Nakobe Dean
Tommy Eichenberg
Segun Olubi
Analysis: Dean was just the player Las Vegas needed to lead this defense. The Raiders need him to stay healthy.
Left Inside Linebacker
Quay Walker
Cody Lindenberg
Analysis: Walker's impact on Las Vegas' defense is invaluable.
Left Cornerback
Eric Stokes
Jermod McCoy
Darrell Luter Jr.
Analysis: Stokes has the starting position secured. McCoy and Luter will continue to get up to speed throughout the season.
Right Cornerback
Darien Porter
Hezekiah Masses
Analysis: Expect to see more of Masses as the season continues, starting this week.
Slot Corner
Taron Johnson
Analysis: Johnson performed well on Sunday. However, he and the rest of Las Vegas' secondary have a tall task ahead of them this week.
Free Safety
Treydan Stukes
Isaiah Pola-Mao
Analysis: Stukes had an impressivefirst game of his career. He registered the first interception and erased safety as a position of concern. At least for one game. He will be tested much more this Sunday.
Strong Safety
Jeremy Chinn
Dalton Johnson
Analysis: Chinn will be vital against the Chargers. Look for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard to use Chinn in multiple ways on Sunday. The veteran safety is clearly a vital part of Leonard's defense. They should likely go ahead and ensure that remains the case moving into the future.
Kicker
Matt Gay
Analysis: It appears the Raiders made the right decision.
Punter/Holder
AJ Cole
Analysis: The Raiders would love not to punt until the fourth quarter, as they did against the Dolphins. Regardless, Cole will be ready.
Kick Returner
Dylan Laube
Dareke Young
Analysis: Laube had a significant impact on Las Vegas' Week 1 win via special teams. If the Raiders keep getting favorable field position from solid kickoff returns, it could directly lead to a win or two that many didn't expect before the season started.
Punt Returner
Malik Benson
Dylan Laube
Analysis: Benson averaged nearly 20 yards per punt return against the Dolphins. They are barely scratching he surface with Benson on offense and special teams.