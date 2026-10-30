Raiders Week 8 Depth Chart: What Stands Out Most

The Las Vegas Raiders' depth chart has few changes on it heading into Week 8. The Raiders largely are what they are. In an effort to change things up amid their losing streak, Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko noted that Las Vegas switched things up in practice this week.

“We’re always adjusting practice. We don’t ever want to copy and paste practice. So, Klint [Kubiak] will identify things each week that we want to work on, whether it’s something that we want to improve on or something that we want to capitalize on,” Janocko said.

“So, there are different things. Without going into specifics, there’s stuff every week that we are going to do and change. It’s not just the same every week. We’re trying to maximize our style of play and then continuing to improve on places that we feel that maybe we either fell short or that we feel like we can do better on.”

Below is analysis of Las Vegas' most updated depth chart.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins Fernando Mendoza Aidan O'Connell

Analysis: Cousins is one of the league's best quarterbacks.

As a team, the Raiders have lost four straight games . Las Vegas has scored a total of three points in the past four third quarters combined.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

Ashton Jeanty Mike Washington Dylan Laube

Analysis: The Raiders need more from their overall ground game. Jeanty and Washington have to help themselves out just as much as their teammates need to improve on the offensive line. It may be worth giving Laube more opportunities on offense.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) rushes the ball in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Connor Heyward

Analysis: Heyward is often in position to make at least one impactful play per game.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) reacts in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Jalen Nailor Malik Benson Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Analysis: Forget the stats. Nailor didn't have stats when Las Vegas paid him a pretty penny in the offseason. Also, this offense isn't built to have many receivers with big numbers. The offense is more open with Nailor on the field.

It will be interesting to see how the offense looks with Thornton on the field for the first time this season. It will also be interesting to see how the offense looks with Jack Bech back in the fold.

Wide Receiver

Tre Tucker Dareke Young Cody White

Analysis: Statistics show that Tucker creates separation more than many receivers around the league.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) waits in his stance during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle

Kolton Miller Charles Grant

Analysis: Miller looks to still be working his way back to form after missing nearly all of last season.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive linemen Spencer Burford (70) and Kolton Miller (74) block Buffalo Bills defensive linemen Greg Gaines (97) and TJ Parker (99) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Guard

Spencer Burford Bryce Cabeldue

Analysis: The Raiders need help at offensive guard.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) waits to snap the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Center

Tyler Linderbaum

Analysis: Linerbaum may be overcompensating mentally and/or physically. His contract may also have added some unfair expectations.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Guard

Jackson Powers-Johnson Caleb Rogers

Analysis: Las Vegas may have a bigger issue at the right guard position than meets the eye heading into the trade deadline. They certainly will after this season ends, as they must invest heavily in both offensive guard positions.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Tackle

DJ Glaze Trey Zuhn

Analysis: Glaze remains dependable, but still needs improvement. Las Vegas' unwillingness to play Zuhn at guard suggests he is either not comfortable at that position or they are more confident in their starting guards, since both starting tackle positions are solidified.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Brock Bowers Michael Mayer Ian Thomas

Analysis: Best tight end group in the league.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the passer in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive End

Maxx Crosby Malcolm Koonce

Analysis: Las Vegas needs Crosby to turn it up a notch.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) reacts after a defensive play against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Adam Butler Folorunso Fatukasi Thomas Booker

Analysis: Expect to see even more rotating between these three moving forward.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Tonka Hemingway JJ Pegues

Analysis: The departure of Jonah Laulu should wake the interior defensive line up.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge

Kwity Paye Patrick Johnson

Analysis: Las Vegas needs more from Paye. More specifically, they need more from Paye against the run and on an individual level as a pass rusher.

Right Inside Linebacker

Nakobe Dean Tommy Eichenberg Segun Olubi

Analysis: Las Vegas must focus on stopping the run to let their linebackers focus on helping slow down the opposing team's passing attack.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches the ball and breaks a tackle by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Inside Linebacker

Quay Walker Cody Lindenberg

Analysis: The Raiders have an undeniable talent in Walker. They must figure out how to maximize his usage without overdoing it. The holes that remain in Las Vegas' defensive backfield and the unit's inability to stop the run leave Walker out to dry the most.

Left Cornerback

Eric Stokes Jermod McCoy Darrell Luter Jr.

Analysis: Stokes all but eliminates big plays. They need him to eliminate the small ones with more pass breakups, like he did in his first season in Las Vegas.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) prepares for the snap against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Slot Corner

Taron Johnson

Analysis: The Raiders need Johnson to be stickier in coverage. However, that is easier to do with a pass rush.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) deflects a pass intended for Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) int he second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Free Safety

Treydan Stukes Isaiah Pola-Mao

Analysis: Stukes will be tested again this week.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) makes a catch against Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strong Safety

Jeremy Chinn Dalton Johnson

Analysis: Chinn is one of the most dependable players on the defense.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts the ball in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter

AJ Cole

Analysis: One of the league's best.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a field goal in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker

Matt Gay

Analysis: Gay must get back on track.

Kick Returner

Dylan Laube Dareke Young

Analysis: Laube is close to breaking a game-changing play.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punt Returner

Malik Benson Dylan Laube

Analysis: Just solidifying the punt is a win.