Raiders Week 8 Depth Chart: What Stands Out Most
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The Las Vegas Raiders' depth chart has few changes on it heading into Week 8. The Raiders largely are what they are. In an effort to change things up amid their losing streak, Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko noted that Las Vegas switched things up in practice this week.
“We’re always adjusting practice. We don’t ever want to copy and paste practice. So, Klint [Kubiak] will identify things each week that we want to work on, whether it’s something that we want to improve on or something that we want to capitalize on,” Janocko said.
“So, there are different things. Without going into specifics, there’s stuff every week that we are going to do and change. It’s not just the same every week. We’re trying to maximize our style of play and then continuing to improve on places that we feel that maybe we either fell short or that we feel like we can do better on.”
Below is analysis of Las Vegas' most updated depth chart.
Quarterback
- Kirk Cousins
- Fernando Mendoza
- Aidan O'Connell
Analysis: Cousins is one of the league's best quarterbacks.
As a team, the Raiders have lost four straight games. Las Vegas has scored a total of three points in the past four third quarters combined.
Running Back
- Ashton Jeanty
- Mike Washington
- Dylan Laube
Analysis: The Raiders need more from their overall ground game. Jeanty and Washington have to help themselves out just as much as their teammates need to improve on the offensive line. It may be worth giving Laube more opportunities on offense.
Fullback
- Connor Heyward
Analysis: Heyward is often in position to make at least one impactful play per game.
Wide Receiver
- Jalen Nailor
- Malik Benson
- Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Analysis: Forget the stats. Nailor didn't have stats when Las Vegas paid him a pretty penny in the offseason. Also, this offense isn't built to have many receivers with big numbers. The offense is more open with Nailor on the field.
It will be interesting to see how the offense looks with Thornton on the field for the first time this season. It will also be interesting to see how the offense looks with Jack Bech back in the fold.
Wide Receiver
- Tre Tucker
- Dareke Young
- Cody White
Analysis: Statistics show that Tucker creates separation more than many receivers around the league.
Left Tackle
- Kolton Miller
- Charles Grant
Analysis: Miller looks to still be working his way back to form after missing nearly all of last season.
Left Guard
- Spencer Burford
- Bryce Cabeldue
Analysis: The Raiders need help at offensive guard.
Center
- Tyler Linderbaum
Analysis: Linerbaum may be overcompensating mentally and/or physically. His contract may also have added some unfair expectations.
Right Guard
- Jackson Powers-Johnson
- Caleb Rogers
Analysis: Las Vegas may have a bigger issue at the right guard position than meets the eye heading into the trade deadline. They certainly will after this season ends, as they must invest heavily in both offensive guard positions.
Right Tackle
- DJ Glaze
- Trey Zuhn
Analysis: Glaze remains dependable, but still needs improvement. Las Vegas' unwillingness to play Zuhn at guard suggests he is either not comfortable at that position or they are more confident in their starting guards, since both starting tackle positions are solidified.
Tight End
- Brock Bowers
- Michael Mayer
- Ian Thomas
Analysis: Best tight end group in the league.
Defensive End
- Maxx Crosby
- Malcolm Koonce
Analysis: Las Vegas needs Crosby to turn it up a notch.
Defensive Tackle
- Adam Butler
- Folorunso Fatukasi
- Thomas Booker
Analysis: Expect to see even more rotating between these three moving forward.
Defensive Tackle
- Tonka Hemingway
- JJ Pegues
Analysis: The departure of Jonah Laulu should wake the interior defensive line up.
Edge
- Kwity Paye
- Patrick Johnson
Analysis: Las Vegas needs more from Paye. More specifically, they need more from Paye against the run and on an individual level as a pass rusher.
Right Inside Linebacker
- Nakobe Dean
- Tommy Eichenberg
- Segun Olubi
Analysis: Las Vegas must focus on stopping the run to let their linebackers focus on helping slow down the opposing team's passing attack.
Left Inside Linebacker
- Quay Walker
- Cody Lindenberg
Analysis: The Raiders have an undeniable talent in Walker. They must figure out how to maximize his usage without overdoing it. The holes that remain in Las Vegas' defensive backfield and the unit's inability to stop the run leave Walker out to dry the most.
Left Cornerback
- Eric Stokes
- Jermod McCoy
- Darrell Luter Jr.
Analysis: Stokes all but eliminates big plays. They need him to eliminate the small ones with more pass breakups, like he did in his first season in Las Vegas.
Slot Corner
- Taron Johnson
Analysis: The Raiders need Johnson to be stickier in coverage. However, that is easier to do with a pass rush.
Free Safety
- Treydan Stukes
- Isaiah Pola-Mao
Analysis: Stukes will be tested again this week.
Strong Safety
- Jeremy Chinn
- Dalton Johnson
Analysis: Chinn is one of the most dependable players on the defense.
Punter
- AJ Cole
Analysis: One of the league's best.
Kicker
- Matt Gay
Analysis: Gay must get back on track.
Kick Returner
- Dylan Laube
- Dareke Young
Analysis: Laube is close to breaking a game-changing play.
Punt Returner
- Malik Benson
- Dylan Laube
Analysis: Just solidifying the punt is a win.
Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant