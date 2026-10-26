Drastic Moves Raiders Must Consider After Fourth Straight Loss

With the Los Angeles Rams entering Week 7 with a slew of injuries, the Las Vegas Raiders seemed in an opportunistic spot to end their three-game losing streak.

Instead, the Las Vegas Raiders suffered their fourth consecutive loss, falling to the Los Angeles Rams 35-21 on Sunday . The Silver and Black are suddenly below .500 after starting the season 3-0. With that in mind, here are three drastic moves the Raiders either need to make or consider after this result.

Start Fernando Mendoza

Kirk Cousins isn't the culprit behind the Raiders' struggles over the last month. Las Vegas lacks a true WR1, which allows opposing defenses to double and bracket Brock Bowers. However, the bulk of the 38-year-old quarterback's production over the last two weeks has come when the Raiders are playing catch-up or in garbage time. So, those numbers are somewhat misleading.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) exits the field after the game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When a coaching staff decides to switch to a rookie quarterback, the opponent is a crucial factor in the process. Next week, the Raiders face the New York Jets, who allowed 360 total yards to the Miami Dolphins in a 28-25 loss.

While head coach Klint Kubiak and the staff have been patient with Mendoza's development, losing four consecutive games can change that train of thought. Las Vegas then faces the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. Yes, Raheem Morris has that defense playing at a higher level than expected, but with injuries, the unit isn't overly intimidating.

Another factor to consider is the trade deadline two weeks away. It goes without saying that Cousins is near the end of his career, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't offer something to a contending team that needs a quarterback. We've already seen multiple starting quarterbacks suffer injuries this season, varying from multiple weeks to season-ending.

With two weeks until the trade deadline, if the Raiders feel that the postseason is slipping away, receiving value for Cousins isn't the worst idea.

Trade Maxx Crosby

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) prepares for the snap in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of the trade deadline, Crosby is another asset Las Vegas can maximize before Nov. 10. If the Raiders aren't actively looking to improve the roster, then moving the two-time All-Pro pass rusher is in the organization’s best interest.

Quite frankly, as currently constructed, Las Vegas' personnel is most likely not good enough to make a deep playoff run anyway, let alone qualify for the postseason. Waving the white flag this early in the season, when the team was undefeated just a few weeks ago, comes off as reactionary. That said, the trade deadline forces teams to look at themselves through a different lens, with a more realistic perspective.

Trading Crosby will be a painful realization, but the 29-year-old pass rusher could garner substantial draft capital for a team several pieces away from comfortably contending for the playoffs.