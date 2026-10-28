Aaron Glenn Coaches Fired Market on Kalshi Trending Up

Trouble continues to brew for the New York Jets, and Aaron Glenn is at the forefront of those issues. Currently on Kalshi’s NFL head coaches fired market, Glenn has the second-highest price to be fired at 95%.

Glenn’s price is up more than 30% in less than a month after sitting at 62% in early October. Kalshi settles the market on whether Glenn is still with the Jets by March. A $10 trade on Glenn being fired profits just $.48.

In terms of the next coach fired market, he's third behind Commanders coach Dan Quinn and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.

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Jets continue sliding

When Glenn had a 62% chance of being fired, the Jets sat with a 1-3 record. Now sitting at 2-5, his price has surged to 95%, behind Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen. Ahead of Week 7, Glenn had a 72% chance of being fired. However, a loss to the winless Miami Dolphins last week is what drove his price up.

While defense has historically been a strong suit for the Jets, their numbers have slipped in recent weeks, allowing 25+ points in three of their last four losses. Offensively, though, it’s been a mess. The Jets sit in the bottom-10 of the league in points (19.6) and yards per game (303).

The calls for Glenn to be fired grew louder following the loss to the Dolphins. ESPN New York’s Jake Asman took to social media to share that there were, “fire Aaron Glenn chants leaving MetLife Stadium” after the loss. Asman continued after the game.

"If you're still defending Aaron Glenn after today, you're not a serious person. The Jets have talent. This roster is NOT as far away from winning as the results suggest. But they will NEVER win with this head coach. Losing to an 0-5 Dolphins team that hadn't held a lead ALL SEASON until today should be the final wake-up call for anyone still making excuses for Glenn. It's over."

Frustrated stars

One of the biggest headlines out of the Week 7 loss was Garrett Wilson being visibly frustrated on the bench. Wilson yelled in the direction of QB Geno Smith and pass game coordinator Seth Ryan.

Wilson finished the game catching just two of three targets for 26 yards. This was the third time in four games that Wilson was held to under 50 yards. Given the Jets' struggles and Wilson’s frustration, it led Kalshi to open a trade market on whether he’ll be traded or not.

The Jets have a brutal stretch coming up with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in two of their next three games. Bad losses to both could be what forced Glenn out of town.

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