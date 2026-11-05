Raiders' Week 9 Depth Chart Presents Shakeups on Both Sides
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The Las Vegas Raiders are slated for their second road game in a row, facing the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
The Raiders will have their work cut out for them. Below is our analysis of their Week 9 depth chart.
Quarterback
- Kirk Cousins
- Fernando Mendoza
- Aidan O'Connell
Analysis: Cousins and the Raiders look to replicate their Week 9 second-half performance against the 49ers on Sunday.
Running Back
- Ashton Jeanty
- Mike Washington
- Dylan Laube
Analysis: Las Vegas should stick with the hot hand on the ground. They should stick with the hot hand through the air, too. In this case, those are two different players. Washington looked better on the ground last week than any Raiders running back this season after Week 1.
However, Jeanty ranks near the top of the league in receiving yards by a running back.
Fullback
- Connor Heyward
Analysis: Heyward plays a critical role every week.
Tight End
- Brock Bowers
- Michael Mayer
- Ian Thomas
Analysis: Bowers and Mayer complement each other well. It is good to finally see the duo used properly for the first time in their respective careers.
Wide Receiver
- Jalen Nailor
- Malik Benson
Analysis: It was only a matter of time before Nailor's hard work was rewarded on the stat sheet. His touchdown against the Jets was a reminder that he had been open multiple times over the past few weeks. Las Vegas needs him to keep doing what he has been doing.
The Raiders' offense is positively impacted just by Nailor's presence on the field as a dependable pass catcher.
Wide Receiver
- Tre Tucker
- Jack Bech
- Dareke Young
Analysis: Las Vegas moved on from wide receiver Cody White on Wednesday and elevated a tight end. The Raiders' front office is confident in the group of wide receivers who continue to get open at a respectable rate. Bech's return impacts the Raiders directly and indirectly.
Left Tackle
- Kolton Miller
- Charles Grant
Analysis: Miller looks like he may have lost a step. If that continues, it will be an interesting offseason for a Raiders team that could find itself in the market for a starting left tackle and a starting-caliber offensive guard.
Left Guard
- Spencer Burford
- Bryce Cabeldue
Analysis: The unofficial competition at offensive guard should continue until Las Vegas finds the two best ones. Burford and Cabeldue will be listed here, but Jackson Powers-Johnson will likely get a look on the left side, too.
Center
- Tyler Linderbaum
Analysis: The bar is high for Linderbaum, but given his contract, it should be. He has been solid, but the Raiders could use more.
Right Guard
- Jackson Powers-Johnson
- Caleb Rogers
Analysis: Trey Zuhn may be the answer at right guard.
Right Tackle
- DJ Glaze
- Trey Zuhn
Analysis: Glaze and Zuhn will likely play next to each other again this week.
Defensive End
- Maxx Crosby
- Malcolm Koonce
Analysis: Week 9 showed that no matter how badly the defense plays, if Las Vegas' offense scores enough to keep up, Crosby and the Raiders' defensive line will eventually be in a position to do what they do best: rush the passer.
Defensive Tackle
- Adam Butler
- Folorunso Fatukasi
- Thomas Booker
Analysis: Tim Keenan earned more playing time.
Defensive Tackle
- Tonka Hemingway
- JJ Pegues
Analysis: Hemingway has 15 tackles and a sack this season.
Edge
- Kwity Paye
Analysis: Las Vegas needs more from Paye.
Right Inside Linebacker
- Nakobe Dean
- Tommy Eichenberg
- Segun Olubi
Analysis: Dean continues to play at a high level this season. The Raiders' coaching staff should consider getting Eichenberg on the field more often alongside Dean and Quay Walker.
Left Inside Linebacker
- Quay Walker
- Cody Lindenberg
Analysis: Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers will try to do many of the things the four teams Las Vegas lost to did. Walker must be ready.
Left Cornerback
- Eric Stokes
- Jermod McCoy
- Darrell Luter Jr.
Analysis: Stokes absolutely needs to play a better game on Sunday. However, it may be in Las Vegas' best interest to keep him on an island as they did last week, since that helped them elsewhere.
Right Cornerback
- Darien Porter
- Hezekiah Masses
Analysis: Masses will likely start on Sunday.
Slot Corner
- Taron Johnson
Analysis: Johnson is the least of the Raiders' worries in the defensive backfield.
Free Safety
- Treydan Stukes
- Isaiah Pola-Mao
Analysis: Stukes' weekly improvement is apparent.
Strong Safety
- Jeremy Chinn
- Dalton Johnson
Analysis: Chinn came up clutch again last week.
Kicker
- Matt Gay
Analysis: Gay had a solid training camp and preseason, rightfully winning the job.
Punter/Holder
- AJ Cole
Analysis: Cole continues to play at a high level.
Kick Returner
- Dylan Laube
- Dareke Young
Analysis: Laube made history last week. His returns have benefited the Raiders' offense nicely this season.
Punt Returner
- Malik Benson
- Dylan Laube
Analysis: Laube may be the answer at punt returner, too.
Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant