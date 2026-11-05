Raiders' Week 9 Depth Chart Presents Shakeups on Both Sides

The Las Vegas Raiders are slated for their second road game in a row, facing the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Raiders will have their work cut out for them. Below is our analysis of their Week 9 depth chart.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) gets a pass off as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins Fernando Mendoza Aidan O'Connell

Analysis: Cousins and the Raiders look to replicate their Week 9 second-half performance against the 49ers on Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands the ball off to Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Running Back

Ashton Jeanty Mike Washington Dylan Laube

Analysis: Las Vegas should stick with the hot hand on the ground. They should stick with the hot hand through the air, too. In this case, those are two different players. Washington looked better on the ground last week than any Raiders running back this season after Week 1.

However, Jeanty ranks near the top of the league in receiving yards by a running back.

Raiders | DarrellCraigHarris

Fullback

Connor Heyward

Analysis: Heyward plays a critical role every week.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch against the New York Jets in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Brock Bowers Michael Mayer Ian Thomas

Analysis: Bowers and Mayer complement each other well. It is good to finally see the duo used properly for the first time in their respective careers.

Wide Receiver

Jalen Nailor Malik Benson

Analysis: It was only a matter of time before Nailor's hard work was rewarded on the stat sheet. His touchdown against the Jets was a reminder that he had been open multiple times over the past few weeks. Las Vegas needs him to keep doing what he has been doing.

The Raiders' offense is positively impacted just by Nailor's presence on the field as a dependable pass catcher.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Wide Receiver

Tre Tucker Jack Bech Dareke Young

Analysis: Las Vegas moved on from wide receiver Cody White on Wednesday and elevated a tight end. The Raiders' front office is confident in the group of wide receivers who continue to get open at a respectable rate. Bech's return impacts the Raiders directly and indirectly.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) waits in his stance during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle

Kolton Miller Charles Grant

Analysis: Miller looks like he may have lost a step. If that continues, it will be an interesting offseason for a Raiders team that could find itself in the market for a starting left tackle and a starting-caliber offensive guard.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Guard

Spencer Burford Bryce Cabeldue

Analysis: The unofficial competition at offensive guard should continue until Las Vegas finds the two best ones. Burford and Cabeldue will be listed here, but Jackson Powers-Johnson will likely get a look on the left side, too.

Center

Tyler Linderbaum

Analysis: The bar is high for Linderbaum, but given his contract, it should be. He has been solid, but the Raiders could use more.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Guard

Jackson Powers-Johnson Caleb Rogers

Analysis: Trey Zuhn may be the answer at right guard.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Tackle

DJ Glaze Trey Zuhn

Analysis: Glaze and Zuhn will likely play next to each other again this week.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the passer during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive End

Maxx Crosby Malcolm Koonce

Analysis: Week 9 showed that no matter how badly the defense plays, if Las Vegas' offense scores enough to keep up, Crosby and the Raiders' defensive line will eventually be in a position to do what they do best: rush the passer.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Adam Butler Folorunso Fatukasi Thomas Booker

Analysis: Tim Keenan earned more playing time.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) reacts in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saintsat Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

Tonka Hemingway JJ Pegues

Analysis: Hemingway has 15 tackles and a sack this season.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge

Kwity Paye

Analysis: Las Vegas needs more from Paye.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) lines up before a play during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Inside Linebacker

Nakobe Dean Tommy Eichenberg Segun Olubi

Analysis: Dean continues to play at a high level this season. The Raiders' coaching staff should consider getting Eichenberg on the field more often alongside Dean and Quay Walker.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (85) attempts to make a catch against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Inside Linebacker

Quay Walker Cody Lindenberg

Analysis: Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers will try to do many of the things the four teams Las Vegas lost to did. Walker must be ready.

Left Cornerback

Eric Stokes Jermod McCoy Darrell Luter Jr.

Analysis: Stokes absolutely needs to play a better game on Sunday. However, it may be in Las Vegas' best interest to keep him on an island as they did last week , since that helped them elsewhere.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (85) attempts to make a catch against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Cornerback

Darien Porter Hezekiah Masses

Analysis: Masses will likely start on Sunday.

Raiders | DarrellCraigHarris

Slot Corner

Taron Johnson

Analysis: Johnson is the least of the Raiders' worries in the defensive backfield.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) makes a catch against Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Free Safety

Treydan Stukes Isaiah Pola-Mao

Analysis: Stukes' weekly improvement is apparent.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) reacts after an interception against the New York Jets in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strong Safety

Jeremy Chinn Dalton Johnson

Analysis: Chinn came up clutch again last week.

Raiders | DarrellCraigHarris

Kicker

Matt Gay

Analysis: Gay had a solid training camp and preseason, rightfully winning the job.

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Punter/Holder

AJ Cole

Analysis: Cole continues to play at a high level.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns the ball fro a touchdown on a kick return as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kick Returner

Dylan Laube Dareke Young

Analysis: Laube made history last week. His returns have benefited the Raiders' offense nicely this season.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kick off against the New York Jets in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punt Returner

Malik Benson Dylan Laube

Analysis: Laube may be the answer at punt returner, too.