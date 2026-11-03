Ranking the 10 Best Quarterbacks That Could Be Available at the Trade Deadline

Week 8 of the NFL season showed that some teams may need another quarterback before the Nov. 10 trade deadline hits next week .

The Ravens saw Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley exit the game with injuries, leaving them to turn to third-string rookie Joe Fagnano, who also got banged up during the game. Jackson will be placed on injured reserve , while it remains unclear if Huntley will miss time.

In Minnesota, Kyler Murray is dealing with hamstring tightness. The 6–1 Vikings have Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer on the roster, but could also explore other options if Murray misses time, or if they want to improve the position .

As the Ravens, Vikings and more teams across the league potentially consider trading for a signal-caller to bolster the depth chart, here are the top 10 quarterbacks that could become available at the deadline.

10. Spencer Rattler, Saints

Spencer Rattler is in his third season with the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the Saints added Zach Wilson to the quarterback depth chart this offseason to back up Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler could potentially become expendable. Rattler has not started a game this season, but has completed 62.7% of his passes for 2,903 yards, 12 touchdowns and 10 picks over 16 appearances. He would be ideal for a team looking to upgrade its quarterback room with an experienced but young backup.

9. Mason Rudolph, Steelers

Will the Steelers keep four quarterbacks past the trade deadline? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers have four quarterbacks on the roster and could consider moving on from one of them before the deadline if an intriguing offer comes their way. Their best and most experienced backup is Mason Rudolph, a 2018 third-round pick who has spent most of his career with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh might not be interested in parting ways with Rudolph since its other two backups, Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar, are very inexperienced. If they do, however, Rudolph would be a good option for a team looking to upgrade its backup quarterback room. He has gone 9-9-1 as a starter over his nine-year career.

8. Tyson Bagent, Bears

Tyson Bagent has appeared in three games for the Bears this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent received mild trade buzz during the offseason, but that buzz could grow as the midseason deadline approaches. Though Bagent has completed 65.6% of his passes for 409 yards, no touchdowns and three picks over three appearances for the Bears in relief of Caleb Williams this season, he is well liked in Chicago and considered a strong backup quarterback .

Bagent could be an ideal candidate for the Ravens, who need more depth at quarterback amid all the injuries. Bagent played under Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle in Chicago last year, and could adapt to Baltimore’s offense if traded there.

7. Anthony Richardson Sr., Colts

Anthony Richardson Sr. has requested a trade from the Colts in the past. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fourth-year Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. requested a trade during the offseason , but a deal never materialized and he remains the primary backup to Daniel Jones in Indianapolis.

A trade for Richardson would be a low-risk, high-upside move—similarly to what the Giants have done by giving the Vikings a fifth-round pick for J.J. McCarthy . Richardson has not started a game in two years and was highly inconsistent when he last played for the Colts in 2024, completing 47.7% of his passes for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He will also become a free agent after this season since the Colts declined his fifth-year option.

6. Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett could be a nice bridge quarterback for teams in need. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacoby Brissett was benched for Gardner Minshew in the Cardinals’ game against the Cowboys, and Minshew successfully led Arizona to a victory over Dallas . The day after the game, coach Mike LaFleur announced that Minshew will be the team’s starter going forward, rookie third-round pick Carson Beck will be the backup and Brissett is now the emergency third quarterback. With this change in the pecking order, Brissett could become a trade asset for the Cardinals, who have already been sellers before the deadline .

When asked Monday if he thinks Brissett will be part of the Cardinals after the trade deadline, LaFleur said , “Only focused on this week. He’s fully a part of this team. Excited to see him be the teammate that I know that he is.

Brissett makes sense for a team such as the Ravens, who need help at the position for the remainder of the season but not necessarily into the future. So far this year, he has completed 63.3% of his passes for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven picks.

5. Daniel Jones, Colts

Could Daniel Jones be the next Colt on the trade block? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Colts don’t trade Anthony Richardson, perhaps they could consider trading Daniel Jones before the deadline. The Colts benched Jones during their blowout loss to the Jaguars, though coach Shane Steichen has since stated he will remain their starter. The Colts might be hesitant to deal Jones, but they have to consider all offers amid their fire sale. If they trade Jones, they would not only gain more draft capital, but also move on from the extension he signed this offseason and look into their future at quarterback.

An ideal match for Jones could be the Vikings, who had interest in re-signing him before he departed for Indianapolis in 2025.

4. Joe Flacco, Bengals

Joe Flacco remains a quality backup for the Bengals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Browns traded Joe Flacco to the Bengals after Joe Burrow went down with an injury. Could he end up heading to another team dealing with a quarterback injury this year? The Bengals might not be willing to part with a quality backup because of Burrow’s injury history. Flacco, however, expressed his desire to be a starter in the months before re-signing with the Bengals last offseason.

That opportunity could emerge before the deadline strikes. Perhaps it could even happen as a reunion with the Ravens, a franchise he spent the first 11 years of his career with.

3. Mac Jones, 49ers

Mac Jones has impressed when filling in for Brock Purdy on the 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the part of the list that becomes much less realistic, primarily because these quarterbacks’ teams appear unlikely to trade them. Mac Jones played well for the 49ers while filling in for Brock Purdy a season ago, helping them stay on pace for a playoff appearance until Purdy’s return. The 49ers, however, have made it clear they are not interested in trading Jones unless they get a great return, a stance that makes sense given Purdy’s injury history and their status as contenders. Since Jones is slated to become a free agent next March, it might be hard to find a team desperate enough to give up the capital for half a season of Jones before he hits the market again.

2. Kirk Cousins, Raiders

Kirk Cousins’s play has kept Fernando Mendoza on the bench so far this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kirk Cousins would be an ideal option for a team that needs better quarterback play through the rest of the season. The only problem? It feels unlikely the Raiders would trade him. The Raiders are expected to start Fernando Mendoza at some point, but after sticking with Cousins for their game against the Jets, it’s doubtful they would trade him before the deadline rolls around next week.

Perhaps the right price could make the Raiders consider dealing Cousins, who ranks third in passing yards (2,124) and second in passing touchdowns (19). As Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr mentioned last week in his annual dream trades column , Cousins would be a great addition for the Vikings. He played well under Kevin O’Connell in 2022 and ’23, and Minnesota could use another option if Kyler Murray does not improve.

1. Justin Herbert, Chargers

It’s hard to imagine the Chargers actually trade Justin Herbert, but the possibility cannot be ruled out. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems highly unlikely that the Chargers would even consider trading Justin Herbert. Jim Harbaugh has regularly professed his admiration for Herbert since he was hired as the Chargers’ coach, even saying he woke up one night determined to get him to the Hall of Fame . Additionally, per Adam Schefter , Los Angeles already appears hesitant to deal any players before the deadline—but the option of trading their star quarterback can’t be ruled out given the way Herbert has been playing.

This season, Herbert, 28, is completing 61.8% of his passes (a career-low) for 1,398 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He leads all quarterbacks in interceptions, and out of 35 quarterbacks with at least 100 plays, he ranks 35th in EPA per play and 34th in success rate.

If traded, Herbert, a two-time Pro Bowler, would command a steep trade haul likely including multiple first-round picks. A team trading for Herbert would also need to be confident they can help him return to form. They’d be investing in him as their future quarterback since he is signed through the 2029 season.