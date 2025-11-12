Weighing the Ups and Downs of Raiders' Struggling Special Teams
The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into Week 11 with a different special teams coordinator. The Raiders fired veteran special teams coordinator Tom McMahon after their Week 10 loss to their AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos.
The Raiders have struggled on special teams this season and are looking to get that unit under control in a good way for the rest of the season. That is something that has to be better if the Silver and Black want to win games.
"Yeah, well, knowing Tom [McMahon] and Derius [Swinton II] as I do, those guys, they'll speak a lot of the same language, but it'll be a change for us kind of in personality that I'm hoping will help us and make a difference," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll.
"And I'm hoping it also motivates our players too, that they realize that we need to do better. We need to avoid the big errors that have happened to us in the kicking game that have cost us potential wins and that they'll rally behind this move. And that doesn't mean that they don't love Tom. They do. And so, we'll see how this goes. You're right about that, yeah, haven't been very many changes, but this is one of them."
A surprising player that has struggled for the Raiders has been kicker Daniel Carlson. Carlson has been one of the best kickers in the NFL during his time with the Raiders, but this season has been the totally opposite of that.
"Well, he's trying to get right. He wants to do right by his team, and he wants to get clear, and he's well-versed on the mentality of how you do that, the preparation and the practice to get your mind clear so that you can perform like you're capable. And when they stack up on you after some time, you have to deal with it directly. So, we're addressing that right now."
Carroll on Positives
"Yeah, the kicking game was really good in some aspects. We covered like crazy, had some big hits and setbacks and field position changes. AJ's [Cole] game was almost perfect, beautiful game, and under those conditions, with the weather, you saw how it affected their punter. He came through in a magnificent way, which set up the opportunities for the defense to really take advantage of it. And they did. So, we were really fitting together in real positive ways."
"Missing a kick and getting a punt blocked, they can make a difference in the game, and look how close this game was. That's how it was. I think they scored after the punt block, and we missed our three points there. So, huge factors, and hopefully we can get rid of those."
