What Changed for the Raiders vs. the Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense spent most of the season quickly churning out three-and-outs, not scoring points, or doing much of anything worth noting that was positive. Even after an offseason in which they added several pieces, Las Vegas' offense still struggled throughout this season.

Those struggles were still apparent at times on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Overall, the Raiders' offense looked the best it has all season. Las Vegas lost to Houston, but Las Vegas ' offense looked better in that loss than in its two wins on the season.

Las Vegas went toe to toe with Houston's defense a week after failing to score any points against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a true testament to how quickly things can turn around, and how any team can win on any given Sunday, regardless of their record.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders' Change Up

The Raiders ran the ball nearly 30 times for almost 150 yards. Their productive day on the ground opened things up for Raiders Interim Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson. The Raiders' offense finally showed what it could look like when clicking on all cylinders. The future is bright in Las Vegas.

Following Las Vegas' loss on Sunday, Jeanty explained what the Raiders did differently against the Texans than in their other outings this season. The Raiders looked like a vastly different team that took the field in frigid Philadelphia a week ago. Sunday's performance was a peek into the future.

“I think we come out and practice hard every week, but I think we brought that energy today on the sideline before the game. We’re all together, united. I mean, we just kept fighting no matter what,” Jeanty said.

“Whether it was a bad play or a mistackle, we just kept fighting and kept playing. Obviously, it didn’t end our way, but I’m extremely proud of the team for playing better against one of the better teams in the NFL.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes against the Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Jeanty noted that the Raiders' offense performed at a higher level than it had before. For the worst offense in the league to nearly beat the best defense in the league, points to execution. The Raiders did a better job of executing the coaching staff's game plan, and the results showed.

“I think we just took advantage of the mismatches, whether it routes on the DBs, or whether it was me lining up wide on a linebacker. And then the run game, we was pounding the rock. So, we just kept taking advantage of what was working throughout the course of the game," Jeanty said.

