What the Raiders' Defense Needs Against the Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders need a little luck and a lot of improvement as they prepare to face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. They also need their defense to play some of the best football it has all season.

Raiders' Youth Movement Continues

Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised Porter for a productive outing against the Denver Broncos last Sunday. Although they have not proven to be the team's biggest concern as once believed, the Raiders ' defensive backfield remains one of the most pressing questions.

Carroll noted how Porter's competitiveness shone through last Sunday against the Broncos. Las Vegas will need all of that and more as they face a group of Eagles pass catchers that rank among the best in the National Football League.

“I thought this was his best game, even the first the back shoulder throw, I mean, he played it perfectly. He was a fraction of an inch from getting his hand in the pocket and knocking that ball out, too,” Carroll said.

“He challenged the heck out of it, and I thought he played a really nice game. And he's been working at it, he's really clean technique-wise, he's a real product of our system. I'm really fired up about that, because he looked really good."

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Raiders' defense has been one of the few bright spots this season. Porter's growth is vital to the overall forward progress of the team. Las Vegas needs porter to continue learning at a fast pace, as they will soon have to add to their group of cornerbacks.

Earlier this week, Raiders wDefensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained how he has approached the upcoming matchup against the Eagles. Philadelphia has a solid group of skill players, especially at wide receiver. With Kyu Blu Kelly suffering an injury, Porter is due for even more playing time.

“It's funny, each week you go in like, 'Okay, this guy's fast. This guy's big.' All the teams got those guys. It's a position in the league right now, and again, most of them seem to be coming from LSU, but not all of them, but they're so big, so fast, so skilled. And what you do is you just try to tell him to just trust this process,” Graham said.

“And then do a study on the players and try to have an idea of his individual matchup. Most offenses aren't doing old school Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos with Peyton Manning where they're all on the same side all the time. So, you're going to have to do your homework on all of them. So, just trust in your process."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) meet on the field following a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

