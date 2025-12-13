What Raiders’ Pete Carroll is Expecting From Kenny Pickett

The Las Vegas Raiders will turn to quarterback Kenny Pickett on Sunday, as they face his former team on the road. Both the Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles are on losing streaks. Still, there is no doubt that the Raiders have an unfavorable matchup when they visit the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Raiders hope that Pickett will give them enough of a change up to potentially upset the Eagles. Pickett also has a better idea of what to expect from the Eagles' defense and how to handle it than anyone else on the Raiders. Pickett could be the key to unlocking the Raiders' offense.

Watch Carroll discuss below.

Las Vegas will have to beat the Eagles and contend with some form of inclement weather, as it is December in Philadelphia. The Raiders' uphill battle will be even more difficult than it would have been regardless of the weather. Still, the Raiders must do what they can to break their losing streak.

The Raiders' season is gradually winding down and will soon lead to a pivotal offseason. Las Vegas' front office must see what they have in Pickett and others who have played sparingly this season. It will make the critical decisions on the horizon easier for everyone involved.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

On Friday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained what he wanted to see from Pickett in his first start for the team. Pickett's performance in the fourth quarter last Sunday against the Denver Broncos was a promising showing ahead of his upcoming start against his former team.

Carroll has an effective way to ensure backup quarterbacks are ready to play well before their number is called. Carroll seems to have complete confidence in Pickett heading into Sunday. It will be interesting to see if Pickett is a better fit behind the Raiders' offensive line than Geno Smith.

"Well, the expectations that I've held for the backup quarterbacks in the past, that they've got to be on every day, they've got to work every day, their mind has to stay out play to play, because they need the mentality that the very next play they may be in there,” Carroll said.

“Kenny's [Pickett] done that well, and we talked about it way back when, and he's done everything we could ask him, and he had an excellent week. He's in command of what we're doing. Communications are good and all that. He's got a little East Coast in him, so that won't hurt. And so, we'll support him in every way that we can to have a good game."

